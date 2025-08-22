Annisette: Make law for union reps on state boards

NATUC president Michael Annisette -

The National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (NATUC) president, Michael Annisette, wants legislation to ensure union representatives are included in the composition of state boards.

Speaking with Newsday, Annisette said: "Given the role that labour plays in this economy, we are major stakeholders."

His statement came as he defended its earlier call for union representation on state boards and rejected the notion that it may be a conflict of interest for the representatives to hold the position while affiliated with the recognised majority union (RMU).

"That argument is not only misleading but also runs contrary to international best practice and decades of proven evidence," Annisette said in a release on Friday.

"In Germany, for example, the principle of co-determination—where worker representatives sit on company and statutory boards—has been a cornerstone of industrial democracy and good governance. This model has delivered strong, stable, and competitive enterprises while ensuring that workers' voices are heard at the decision-making table. The German experience alone debunks the myth that worker participation in governance is a conflict of interest. Instead, it has been shown to foster transparency, accountability, and collaboration."

He said while the movement has had a presence in leadership, such as former trade union leaders Errol McLeod, Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and now Leroy Baptiste, becoming ministers of labour, "that is not something cast in concrete."

Annisette's release said the union maintains that good governance is not only about technical expertise, but also about institutional knowledge, legitimacy, and stakeholder inclusion.

"Who better understands the functioning, challenges, and opportunities of a state or statutory board than the very workers who keep these institutions alive and productive?

"To exclude worker representatives is to deliberately weaken governance by silencing those with the deepest lived knowledge of operations."

He said a "people-centred economic approach" cannot be mentioned while denying the very people, the workers, the right to representation in the governance of institutions that affect their lives, livelihoods, and national development.

"NATUC reaffirms its call for a partnership approach to governance—one that is collaborative, transparent, and rooted in the principles of co-determination, social dialogue, and tripartism. Workers are not outsiders to governance; they are central stakeholders. Their voices must be heard, and their representatives must have a seat at the decision-making table where policies are shaped and choices are made that directly affect their lives. If we are truly committed to building a just, inclusive, and sustainable Trinidad and Tobago, then workers must be recognised as equal partners in governance."

Annisette first made the call for more union representation on state boards during Labour Day celebrations two months ago in Fyzabad.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar also spoke at the rally and asked for patience. She said that labour representatives had already been placed on boards, with more to come, as 18 other boards were yet to be appointed.

“Those who think it’s taking too long, remember Rome was not built in a day."

Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick told Newsday he understands Annisette's position and agrees that labour representation on state boards are important. He said appointments have already been made, but was unable to list how many off the top of his head. Newsday understands three appointments have been made on the recommendation of the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) recommendation and some are still pending.

Warwick said there is some legislation in place to ensure unions sit at the table on tripartite boards, which include representatives from the employer and the government.

"For example recognition certification boards, minimum wages board, Cipriani College, NIB."

Former trade unionists Ernesto Kesar and Clyde Elder contested the election on a UNC ticket, taking the Point Fortin and La Brea constituencies from the PNM. They are now ministers in the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Public Utilities, respectively.

NATUC was among the unions which backed the UNC on the campaign trail for the general election.

He even fought off criticisms from THA minority leader Kelvon Morris weeks before the April 28 polls, saying unions had a right to be involved in politics.

"Historically, trade unions have played a vital role in political discourse and their involvement is both a democratic and social right," he said in a release on March 31.

Since the filling of board positions began, Annisette has also expressed concern over the lack of diversity among the members. It's a sentiment also expressed by the PNM.

“When I look at it, I wonder if we are living in Bangladesh or (New) Delhi.

“That’s all I can say," PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales said in a July 16 press conference.

Shortly after, Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein denied the claim, saying: "Stop the race talk."

