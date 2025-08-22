Annisette: Make law for union reps on state boards
The National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (NATUC) president, Michael Annisette, wants legislation to ensure union representatives are included in the composition of state boards.
Speaking with Newsday, Annisette said: "Given the role that labour plays in this economy, we are major stakeholders."
His statement came as he defended its earlier call for union representation on state boards and rejected the notion that it may be a conflict of interest for the representatives to hold the position while affiliated with the recognised majority union (RMU).
"That argument is not only misleading but also runs contrary to international best practice and decades of proven evidence," Annisette said in a release on Friday.
"In Germany, for example, the principle of co-determination—where worker representatives sit on company and statutory boards—has been a cornerstone of industrial democracy and good governance. This model has delivered strong, stable, and competitive enterprises while ensuring that workers' voices are heard at the decision-making table. The German experience alone debunks the myth that worker participation in governance is a conflict of interest. Instead, it has been shown to foster transparency, accountability, and collaboration."
He said while the movement has had a presence in leadership, such as former trade union leaders Errol McLeod, Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and now Leroy Baptiste, becoming ministers of labour, "that is not something cast in concrete."
Annisette's release said the union maintains that good governance is not only about technical expertise, but also about institutional knowledge, legitimacy, and stakeholder inclusion.
"Who better understands the functioning, challenges, and opportunities of a state or statutory board than the very workers who keep these institutions alive and productive?
"To exclude worker representatives is to deliberately weaken governance by silencing those with the deepest lived knowledge of operations."
He said a "people-centred economic approach" cannot be mentioned while denying the very people, the workers, the right to representation in the governance of institutions that affect their lives, livelihoods, and national development.
"NATUC reaffirms its call for a partnership approach to governance—one that is collaborative, transparent, and rooted in the principles of co-determination, social dialogue, and tripartism. Workers are not outsiders to governance; they are central stakeholders. Their voices must be heard, and their representatives must have a seat at the decision-making table where policies are shaped and choices are made that directly affect their lives. If we are truly committed to building a just, inclusive, and sustainable Trinidad and Tobago, then workers must be recognised as equal partners in governance."
Annisette first made the call for more union representation on state boards during Labour Day celebrations two months ago in Fyzabad.
Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar also spoke at the rally and asked for patience. She said that labour representatives had already been placed on boards, with more to come, as 18 other boards were yet to be appointed.
“Those who think it’s taking too long, remember Rome was not built in a day."
Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick told Newsday he understands Annisette's position and agrees that labour representation on state boards are important. He said appointments have already been made, but was unable to list how many off the top of his head. Newsday understands three appointments have been made on the recommendation of the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union (OWTU) recommendation and some are still pending.
Warwick said there is some legislation in place to ensure unions sit at the table on tripartite boards, which include representatives from the employer and the government.
"For example recognition certification boards, minimum wages board, Cipriani College, NIB."
Former trade unionists Ernesto Kesar and Clyde Elder contested the election on a UNC ticket, taking the Point Fortin and La Brea constituencies from the PNM. They are now ministers in the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Public Utilities, respectively.
NATUC was among the unions which backed the UNC on the campaign trail for the general election.
He even fought off criticisms from THA minority leader Kelvon Morris weeks before the April 28 polls, saying unions had a right to be involved in politics.
"Historically, trade unions have played a vital role in political discourse and their involvement is both a democratic and social right," he said in a release on March 31.
Since the filling of board positions began, Annisette has also expressed concern over the lack of diversity among the members. It's a sentiment also expressed by the PNM.
“When I look at it, I wonder if we are living in Bangladesh or (New) Delhi.
“That’s all I can say," PNM chairman Marvin Gonzales said in a July 16 press conference.
Shortly after, Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein denied the claim, saying: "Stop the race talk."
Below is a list of state board appointees according to media reports and other publicly available information.
Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) Ltd- August 22
Chair- Dr Maurice Jones
Deputy- Ryan Sebastian
Kerri-Ann Bailey
Shivanand Ramkhalawan
Rodney Stowe
Shaffik Mohammed
Whitney Stevenson-Hamlet
Jennifer Ramdhan
Lauren M. Ghoura
Issa Ibn Abrahim Ali
Darien Mohammed
University of TT- August 15
Chair- Prof Selwyn Cudjoe
Deputy Chair- Prof Chris Maharaj
Dr Fazal Ali
Dr Shivannand Maharaj
Valene Maharaj
Shastri Parsad
Amit Sooknanan
Liaquat Ali Shah
Steve Ouditt
Sherine Janglee-Mungal
Christine Bann
Dr Esther E Cruickshank
Indar Kanhai
National Petroleum (NP)- August 14
Chair- Arnold Ram
Celine Goslne
Imran Khan
Karlon Batchasingh
Shazeeda Khan-Mohammed
J-Lynn Roopnanne
Villiana Ramoutarsingh
Brian Heeraman
Nikisha Leander-McLeod
Ronell Prout
National Insurance Board- August 2
Chair- Judy Kalloo
Deputy chair- Zamanath Ali
Ramesh Ramdeen
Christopher Skreete
Avinash Maharajh
Shinelle Quinlan
Rachel Seebaransingh Maikhoo
Patricia Dookeeram
Neela Maharaj
Satie Maniram-Khodai
Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Ltd (Plipdeco)- July 25
Chair- Ramnarine Persad
Vanessa Kussie
Sieunarine Babwah
Karunaa Bisramsingh
Trevor Joseph
Mulchan Lewis
Ramchand Maraj
Sadia Mohammed
Marsha Padia
Rondell Parsotan
Jonathan Poliah
Indy Samaroo
Jeffery Sookram
National Lotteries Control Board- July 21
Chair- Ken Emrith
Mohanie Ramnarine
Clarence Jagroopsingh
Parasram Brian Maharaj
Adam Razack
Harandé Elie
Curley Kesar
Brenda John
Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) Heritage Petroleum Ltd- July 7
Chair- Kurt Ramlal
Khalid Hassanali
Ronnie Sookoo
Richard Hansraj
Lincoln Dookhran
Kamini Ramraj
TPHL Guaracara Refining Company Ltd- July 7
Chair- Gowtam Maharaj (former OWTU member)
Marisa Ramsoondar
Raymond Surujbally
TPHL Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd- July 7
Chair- Nyree Alfonso
Geeta Ragoonath
Christopher Jackman (former OWTU Paria branch president)
Kent Ramlal
Palo Seco Agricultural Enterprises Limited (PSAEL)- June 24
Chair- Danny Maharaj
Deputy- Rajiv Chaitoo
Shanty Boodram
Ambereesh Ram
Neil Ramsingh
Caribbean Airlines- June 24
Chair- Reyna Kowlessar
Deputy- Videsh Praim
Sharlene Maharaj
Selwyn Cudjoe
Amit Krishan Mahabir
D. Adam J. Moss
National Gas Company- June 19
Chair- Gerald Ramdeen
Ramnarine Bedasie
Nazim Sarjad
Dr Rampersad Motilal
Samantha Surujbally
Darren Mitchell
Dr Ahmad Khan
Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD)- June 18
Rahendra Seemungal
Lester Chariah
Darren Garner
T&TEC- June 18
Chair- Anil Kamal
Raymond Cozier
Ravita Babwah
Kevin Gurbani Beepath
Curtis Boodoo
Dana Mahase
Roshan Tota Maharaj
Taramatie Mongroo
Gerrard Small
Anil Bhagowtie (former OWTU Pointe a Pierre branch president)
TSTT- June 11
Chair- Kern Dass
Randy Ramtahal
Nadira Prabhudial
Cassilina Kelshall
Kyle Maloney
Udecott- June 9
Chair- Shankar Bidaisee
Deputy- Peter Kanhai
Dr Robelto Osborne
Hema Soondarsingh
Omkarnath Supersad-Maharaj
Indira Bansee
National Maintenance, Training and Safety Company Ltd (MTS)- June 9
Chair- Adrian Barran
Mitchell Ramcharan
Natasha Bachan
Terry Ram
Sunilal Baboolal
Daniel Nancoo
Kareem Baird
Giomar Rodriguez-Martinez
Nigel Moses
WASA- June 5
Chair- Roshan Babwah
Deputy- Dr Maurice J. Hoyte
Tawari Tota-Maharaj
Chaitram Brown
Kern D. Saney
Naveen Maraj
Indra Mohammed
Patricia Herry
South Western Regional Health Authority (SWRHA)
Chair- Anil Gosine
Natasha Moonilal
Dr Anand Chatoorgoon
Kathryn Gookool-Seepersad
Roland Hall
Sinanan Dass
Natasha Richardson
Mark Saunders
Karmesh Sharma
North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA)
Chairman- Dr Tim Gopiesingh
North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA)
Chairman- Prof Hubert Daisley
Comments
"Annisette: Make law for union reps on state boards"