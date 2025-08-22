Absence of corporate social responsibility in Trinidad and Tobago

-

DANIEL BERTIE

CORPORATE social responsibility (CSR) is not charity. It is a business’s commitment to operate ethically, contribute to economic development, and improve the quality of life of its workforce, local communities, and society at large.

In TT, this commitment is sorely lacking. While a handful of businesses make symbolic gestures during holidays or post-disaster moments, a sustained, strategic approach to CSR across key sectors – sports, health, infrastructure, social services, and charity – is grossly absent.

A landscape of missed opportunities

TT is no stranger to economic wealth. For decades, energy multinationals, conglomerates, and financial institutions have reaped billions in profits. Yet our youth play football on dust bowls, our health institutions suffer from chronic neglect, and too many of our citizens fall through the cracks of social dysfunction. Where are the companies that have benefited from tax breaks, industrial protection, and state contracts? Where are their long-term investments in the well-being of the society they profit from?

Sport: The neglected catalyst

Sport has always been a vehicle for youth development, discipline, and social cohesion. Yet, beyond one-off tournament sponsorships or branded giveaways, local corporate entities have shown little interest in developing sports as a national pillar. Community grounds are under-maintained, national athletes rely on crowdfunding for international representation, and school leagues are often underfunded.

Instead of investing in facilities, coaching programmes, or national academies, many businesses prefer to plaster their logos on banners for PR optics. CSR in sport must go beyond mere visibility; it should be about building systems of excellence and access.

Imagine if every large business “adopted” a community ground or partnered with schools to develop real athletic programmes. The long-term benefits for both sport and society would be immeasurable.

Health: A silent emergency

The state of the public healthcare system is a daily crisis. Overcrowded emergency rooms, limited medication, and long surgical wait times plague the system. While this is fundamentally a state responsibility, corporate TT could play a major role in supporting health outcomes through CSR.

Companies could sponsor mobile clinics in rural communities, invest in equipment for hospitals, or support awareness campaigns for mental health, cancer, or diabetes and ailments that are increasingly affecting our population. Very few do. Instead, the occasional donation of wheelchairs or face masks is treated as newsworthy, when what we need is meaningful, measurable engagement with the health needs of the nation.

Infrastructure and maintenance: A crumbling society

Driving around TT one is struck not just by potholes, but by the decay of public spaces: parks overgrown with bush, public benches broken, drains clogged. Again, these are areas where corporate partnerships with local government or NGOs could offer impactful solutions.

Adopt-a-highway and tree-planting exercises are good, but not nearly enough. Imagine a future where banks, insurance companies, and telecoms funded the upkeep of recreational spaces, implemented community clean-up programmes, or assisted schools in upgrading infrastructure.

In countries with strong CSR cultures, businesses take pride in beautifying the environments they operate in. Here, it is mostly left to NGOs, struggling on shoestring budgets.

Social services and charity: An afterthought

Too often, corporate support for social services comes only at Christmas hamper drives, toy donations, and soup kitchens. These are kind, commendable acts, but not CSR in its truest form. What is needed is structural support, long-term partnerships with homes for the elderly, shelters for battered women, halfway houses for former inmates, or food banks for the working poor.

In a society as fractured and economically unequal as ours, the private sector must see itself not as an observer of social issues, but as an active agent of change. CSR should include scholarships for underprivileged children, mentorship programmes, and funding for literacy and numeracy programmes. These are the types of investments that pay back in stability and national development.

The excuse of 'it’s not our job'

Many companies defend their inaction with the argument: “That’s the government’s job.” But this view is outdated and self-defeating. When crime increases, when public trust deteriorates, when productivity declines because of poor health or education, businesses suffer too. CSR is not charity; it is risk mitigation, brand building, and community investment.

The irony is that strong CSR leads to strong brand loyalty. Customers want to know that the companies they support also support them in return. Employees are more engaged when they know their workplace is making a difference.

Toward new CSR ethic

It is time for a cultural shift in corporate TT. CSR must become a boardroom priority, integrated into business models and budgets. Companies must set CSR targets just as they set profit goals. Public disclosure of CSR contributions, benchmarking, and even tax incentives tied to meaningful social investments should be introduced by government to encourage this.

Let us redefine what it means to be a “successful” company, not merely one that maximises profit, but one that helps build the kind of society where profit is sustainable and shared.

Until then, the question must be asked: If corporations continue to benefit from TT without contributing meaningfully to its development, who exactly are they serving?