A cautious approach to AI

Artificial intelligence. -

THE EDITOR: Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only becoming the driving force of technological advances globally, but it has also become a centrepiece of our domestic digitisation thrust, with a ministry dedicated to AI.

Being a user of AI capabilities myself, I am often astounded by the scope of this technology and how it can change the world. However, like the advent of all disruptive technology, AI can have its downsides, with some serious risks and red flags being raised.

Before we can even discuss the wholesale adoption of AI technology by the government, to integrate into its services questions such as the regulatory framework, data protection, and ethics must be examined and ventilated.

What are the transparency mechanisms, security protocols, and oversight bodies that will ensure we do not automate and entrench inequality, injustice, and violations of citizens’ privacy?

Global institutions like the United Nations, the European Union, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have issued strong warnings about AI's capacity to perpetuate bias, manipulate information, and consolidate power in unaccountable systems. These are real risks that countries across the world are confronting.

I wonder, with the advent of an AI ministry, what are the thoughts of the Public Services Association when it hears buzzwords like chatbots, virtual assistants, and smart solutions? Does this increased efficiency in the public service now mean that these AI tools will render many human workers redundant?

In the US, AI is already creating job losses as mundane routine tasks, customer service functions, and even more complex professional functions are being easily automated. These job losses are anticipated to further increase as AI capabilities are enhanced. Certainly, domestically we stand to be impacted as well, especially as this technology becomes more widespread.

One of the biggest risks I see in TT is the misuse of AI to negatively influence, spread misinformation, and undermine our democratic functions. The widespread use of AI systems called chatbots, which comb our social media platforms as fake profiles, while pushing strategically crafted, shared messaging, has been seen in this country. We have had the experience of Cambridge Analytica using technology to influence elections.

I fear the risk to our digital communication networks through AI capabilities is not only real, but is a growing reality. Misinformation can travel at the speed of light, untruths can become gospel, and entire opinions can be influenced in desired directions, controlled by nefarious intent.

If I sound like a conspiracy theorist, forgive me, but it’s not just me. The so-called “godfather of AI” and Nobel laureate Geoffrey Hinton cautioned the world on the risk of losing control of this technology, stating, “People haven't got it yet, people haven't understood what's coming.”

While I am a strong advocate for integrating new technology into how we do business, in utilising AI I have witnessed not only its capabilities, but also its shortcomings. I hope that in taking us down this necessary but potentially treacherous path the government examines the risks involved, is transparent in its operations, and is responsible in the use of this powerful technology.

VYASH NANDLAL

via e-mail