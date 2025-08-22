4 held, gun seized in SoE operations

FOUR people have been arrested for various offences, including the possession of a gun and ammunition, in state of emergency (SoE) exercises this week.

In the Southern Division, Task Force officers arrested a 22-year-old man from Gasparillo and a 20-year-old man from Moruga for having the gun and a quantity of ammunition.

A police statement on August 22 said the exercise was done between 11 pm on August 19 and 3 am on August 20.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Jaikaran, ASP Ramsaran and Insp Wilkinson co-ordinated the exercise.

In an exercise in the Port of Spain district, officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force went to an abandoned structure in the Belmont area where they found several packages of marijuana, weighing 1.5 kilogrammes.

The discovery was part of an exercise between 2 pm and 8 pm on August 21, which ACP Hazel, Snr Supt Sooker, Supt Ramsook and ASP Singh led. It also included officers from the Canine Unit.

Also, in the Western Division, officers from the Maraval Police Station held an exercise in the district between 7 am and 8.30 am on August 21.

It resulted in the arrest of a male suspect who was found with a white Nissan Almera car, which was earlier reported stolen.

Also, officers from the Northern Division’s Gang Unit and Task Force, Area South, held an intelligence-led exercise between 1.30 am and 4.30 pm on August 18.

The statement added that a man from Arima, “suspected to have acted in a manner prejudicial to public safety” in accordance with Regulation 13(1) of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025, was detained.

Investigations are ongoing.