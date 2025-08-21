UWI tuition hike bad news for economy

Graduands raise their canisters during the graduation ceremony for the Law and Engineering faculties, at UWI SPEC, UWI St Augustine Campus on October 24, 2024. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE UNIVERSITY of the West Indies (UWI)’s proposed 20 per cent tuition hike for its St Augustine campus is not solely an issue for students.

The rising cost of further education – due to higher fees, past cuts to GATE and a growing cost of living – requires wider consideration.

Economic policymakers should be very concerned about the impact of tuition hikes on university participation, especially given the existing downward trend in enrolment.

The 20 per cent hike has attracted the ire of the Guild of Students, which has reportedly been in discussions with campus administration since June.

The increase dates to a consultative process in 2023.

On August 14, UWI confirmed it would move forward, but has been deferred for Semester 1 of the 2025/2026 academic year.

Notwithstanding, the guild is concerned the decision will apply to continuing students down the road, not just new pupils.

The timing of St Augustine’s announcement, just before the academic year, has also been a source of frustration and triggered special assemblies of students.

All of this will have a knock-on effect on the number of people who can afford to study or who see tertiary education as something within reach.

Though UWI has not adjusted its tuition costs in almost three decades, increasing charges by one-fifth will undoubtedly be a steep hill for many to climb.

Enrolment across institutions like UWI, UTT, College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of TT, the MIC Institute of Technology and the NESC Technical Institute is down.

It declined by 5.3 per cent in 2024 and by 8.3 per cent in 2022, according to the 2025 Social Sector Investment Programme.

About half of all students attend UWI, so the increase will significantly affect the overall figures.

At one stage, the UWI retention rate suggested 15 per cent of students cannot complete their degrees.

This should concern policymakers.

Rising university expenses threaten more than just the financial standing of individual students and their skill levels.

They suppress economic growth through decreased job placements, widened inequality gaps and restricted worker prospects.

Tuition inflation adds to student loan debt, even with existing levels of subsidies and sponsorship, creating long-term stresses and reducing upward mobility.

It places more pressure on young people to postpone major life decisions – such as entering the property market and forming families – and this reduces demand and weakens consumer spending.

More secondary school students will turn to jobs that don’t require high skill levels; a vicious low-productivity trap ensues.

There is no doubt that there needs to be increased commercialisation at UWI to make it nimbler as an organisation. But this imperative must be balanced with the equal need to make higher education more attractive and accessible. The state, already forking out significant sums of support, has a big stake in this. But both UWI and the government should put aside their differences and look more imaginatively at other ways to lessen the blow.