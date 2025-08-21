Trinidad and Tobago karters speed to victory in Nations Cup

TT's Alex Sharma, centre, won the Nations Cup karting race in Barbados recently while compatriot Abhishek Ramdeen, right, placed third. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago karting team of Alex Sharma and Abishek Ramdeen claimed the Barbados Motor Federation OK-J Development Series Nations Cup title at the Bushy Park Circuit, St Phillip, Barbados, on August 15-17.

Sharma was also the Individual Champion, winning four races while Barbados' Zak Mayers finished second and Ramdeen was third.

The TT drivers were the clear winners amassing a total of 232 points. Barbados were second with 155 points and Jamaica claimed the bronze medal with 139 points.

The Nations Cup featured approximately 40 karters, ages 11 to 16 competitors, vying for top honours.

Each race day started with a practice round, five minutes of qualifying and three ten-minute races and everyone driving identical vortex-engine Exprit OK-Junior karts. The first grid was based on qualifying, the second grid on qualifying – but reversed – and the third on each driver's best lap time from the first two events, with the fastest on pole position.

After day one, Sharma led the standings with 67 points followed by Mayers (63 pts), Hogarth (50 pts) and Ramdeen (45 pts). Day two had a longer circuit distance of 1.31 km and it seemed to have benefited Sharma. He added 75 points to complete the tournament in 142 points, Mayers made 43 points to end with 106 and Ramdeen notched another 45 points to finish on 90 points. However, the TT drivers were the only karters to complete all of the six races.

Sharma said, “It’s a great feeling winning the Individual Driver Champion Trophy and of course Abhishek and I are really proud to bring the Nations Cup home as well. We had our strategy, and it worked out well – just finish all the races.”

Speaking on racing at the Nations Cup, he said, “It was a great experience considering we were all competing using similar karts and engines against other drivers from TT, Barbados and Jamaica.”

Sharma had to overcome obstacles on day two, mainly engine problems causing him to start two of the races at the back of the grid, but he persevered and worked his way through the field to the pole position.

The 15 year old also thanked his support base for making his achievements possible, “I was really proud to again represent TT at an international event and would like to thank my support team from the TT Karting Association and also to my mechanic Michael Ruiz from Curacao.”

Ramdeen was delighted to make his international debut for TT in karting.

He said, “It was one of the best experiences I have ever had in my karting journey. I learnt a lot of different things about karting, both on the kart and mentally while driving. It was a very good learning experience for me as this is my first ever time representing my home country TT.”

The 13 year old said he was unfazed by his regional competitors.

“Even though I was not as quick as other drivers in qualifying and practices, I didn’t let that stop me, I just kept going and I only focused on what was next – whether it was a race, qualifying, or practice.

"I was delighted after the Nations Cup as I secured a third place, and my teammate Alex Sharma secured a first place, putting TT in first place for Nations Cup.”

Daniel Coen, The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile’s, vice-president for sport, North America, was at the tournament to witness the action.