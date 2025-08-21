Trinidad and Tobago bag two medals at Caribbean Youth Draughts Champs

TT players at the second edition of the Caribbean Youth Draughts Championship in Curacao. Photo courtesy TT Draughts and Checkers Association -

TT's five-member team for the second edition of the Caribbean Youth Draughts Championships in Willemstad, Curacao, earned two medals this week through the pair of Nehemiah Haroon and Narissa Singh.

Haroon grabbed a bronze medal in the boys' under-12 category, with Singh claiming silver in the girls' under-16 age group. In the under-16 division, Singh got three wins from her six matches and finished level with Curacao's Tahira Rombley as they shared the silver medal. The gold medal was won by Curacao's Ri-Anne Rafaela who won all six matches to end with a perfect record.

After round-robin action in the boys' under-12 age group, Haroon registered two wins from four matches to finish with the third-best record as he secured bronze. The boys' under-12 age group was won by Bonaire's Keaden Wanga who won all four matches to finish as the top player. Curacao's Daniel Al Jurdi claimed silver in the category.

The TT Draughts and Checkers Association (TTDCA) was proud of the team's achievements.

"These achievements mark a significant milestone for the young draughts athletes, reflecting months of preparation, dedication and national pride," an August 19 TTDCA release said.

"The success of Narissa and Nehemiah highlights the growing strength of youth draughts in TT and the Caribbean region."

The release said the TT youngsters will now shift their attention to the Trinidad International Open which will be held from September 26-October 6 alongside the Women's World Draughts Championship which will be hosted by TT for the first time.

The team will also continue work towards the Pan American Youth Championship which is to be held in Suriname in April 2026.