To march or not to march?

A detachment of soldiers during an Independence Day parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. -

THE EDITOR: The Independence Day parade requires our ​protective forces (police, defence force, fire service, ​Air Guard and ​many others) to be on display. This involves hours of practice​: marching (also with the mounted branch), playing of instruments, rehearsals​, etc.

During a state of emergency we require our security services to be ready and available to protect us, not to show us their marching​/musical/entertainment skills in the Queen's Park Savannah and on the streets of Port of Spain, all decked off in their dress uniforms. Besides​, this event is only held in PoS​. What about the other regions​?

I therefore totally support the government's decision to cancel the parade.

PAULINA KING

via e-mail