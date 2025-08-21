To march or not to march?
THE EDITOR: The Independence Day parade requires our protective forces (police, defence force, fire service, Air Guard and many others) to be on display. This involves hours of practice: marching (also with the mounted branch), playing of instruments, rehearsals, etc.
During a state of emergency we require our security services to be ready and available to protect us, not to show us their marching/musical/entertainment skills in the Queen's Park Savannah and on the streets of Port of Spain, all decked off in their dress uniforms. Besides, this event is only held in PoS. What about the other regions?
I therefore totally support the government's decision to cancel the parade.
PAULINA KING
via e-mail
