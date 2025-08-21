Time to recognise the value of human labour

THE EDITOR: "A nation’s strength lies in its people – not in discarding them" – Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th-century American philosopher.

The right to fair and decent work is a fundamental human right that should be guaranteed to all citizens. However, in recent times, it has become a disturbing trend for employees to be terminated from their jobs without a valid reason, leaving them with no solution but to be referred to as financial waste.

This phenomenon is not only detrimental to the individual, but also has far-reaching consequences for the entire nation.

The message being sent here is that the value of human labour is not respected, and citizens are treated as dispensable assets. The act of sending citizens home in droves, without providing alternative solutions, is not only inhumane, but also hurts the nation as a whole.

In a world already plagued by social ills such as poverty, crime, and inequality, it is unacceptable to exacerbate these problems by depriving citizens of their livelihoods.

Furthermore, the concern of being blacklisted after termination is a real and valid one. This can lead to a situation where individuals are unable to secure employment in their chosen field, forcing them to settle for menial jobs or remain unemployed. This not only affects the individual's self-esteem and dignity, but also perpetuates a cycle of poverty and dependence.

The notion that a pause on hiring applies only to some is a clear indication of the discriminatory nature of the system. It creates a sense of divide among citizens, where some are privileged while others are marginalised. This is unacceptable in a society that espouses equality and justice for all. The illusion of reapplying for a job that one was terminated from is a cruel joke, as it sets individuals up for disappointment and frustration.

In a country like TT, which prides itself on its cultural diversity and rich heritage, it is disheartening to see citizens being treated in such a manner. The sense of cultural pride and acceptance that once characterised our nation is slowly eroding, replaced by a culture of fear, mistrust, and disillusionment.

It is time for us to take a step back and reflect on the kind of society we want to build. Do we want to be a nation that values its citizens and provides them with opportunities for growth and development, or do we want to perpetuate a system that creates divisions and marginalises certain groups?

The answer to this question is clear. We must work towards creating a society that respects the dignity of labour and provides fair and decent work to all citizens.

In conclusion, the act of terminating employees without a valid reason and depriving them of their livelihoods is a serious concern that requires immediate attention. It is time for us to recognise the value of human labour and work towards creating a society that values its citizens and provides them with opportunities for growth and development.

We must strive to build a nation that is united, just, and equitable, where all citizens can live with dignity and pride. The choice is ours, and the time to act is now.

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Laventille