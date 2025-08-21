School discipline, AI textbooks discussed at minister's principals meeting

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Education

OVER 100 principals of government and government-assisted secondary schools met with Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath to discuss the ministry's initiatives for indiscipline management, curriculum reform and the introduction of digitally enhanced, AI-generated textbooks.

The Leadership in Motion Action Plan Forum, held on August 20, also included 18 school supervisors representing the seven education districts across Trinidad and Tobago.

In a media release, the ministry said the forum was designed to share the ministry’s strategic vision, solicit constructive feedback and promote meaningful collaboration to support the education system.

The ministry said its priority initiatives also include parental engagement and support, school supervision and leadership and strengthening technical and vocational education and training.

Teacher and administrator development, school supervision and leadership, homework centres and human resource management were also on the list of priorities.

Infrastructure enhancement, prompt filling of vacancies, legislative and governance Improvements, a strengthened school nutrition and cafeteria, along with universal screening and development tracking, were also among the key areas.

Dowlath told principals and supervisors to adopt a proactive, values-based approach to school leadership.

“As principals and school supervisors, your leadership extends beyond the walls of the school. In today’s world, the ability to communicate effectively with society is not optional, it is essential. You are the bridge between the education system and the communities we serve.

“By engaging openly and meaningfully with parents, stakeholders, and the wider public, you not only strengthen trust in our institutions but also ensure that the voice of education remains central to national development.

“Let us commit to building schools that speak to society not only through results, but through dialogue, partnerships, and shared purpose.”