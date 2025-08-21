Ra'ed Ali Khan spins Trinidad and Tobago in control vs Jamaica in CWI U17 Rising Stars

Jamaican batsman Tyson Gordon Jr is dismissed against TT in the CWI Rising Stars U17 Championships at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on August 20. - Photos by Innis Francis

Trinidad and Tobago left-arm wrist spinner Ra'ed Ali Khan (seven for 37) spun his web to consume the Jamaican batsman on the opening day of their West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Two-day Championship match at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva on August 20.

Sent to have first strike, the Jamaicans were bowled out for just 142 as Ali Khan did the bulk of the damage with help from seamer Daniel Holder who took two for 40. In their first turn at the crease, the TT batsmen scored at a healthy rate of four runs per over and got to 163 for six at stumps to take a 21-run lead into day two.

TT started briskly, as openers Christian Lall (21 off 24 balls) and skipper Saleem Khan (68 off 56) put together 41 in just six overs before the former was dismissed by Jahdae Moore (one for 32). Khan then did most of the scoring in a 47-run partnership for the second wicket with Darrius Batoosingh (12) as TT got to 88 before Joel Williams (one for 35) took Batoosingh's wicket.

After Khan got his fifty, the hosts had a slip as they went from 112 for two to 157 for six. TT's middle-order batsmen all got starts without carrying on as Roberto Badree made 14, while both Aadi Ramsaran and Christiano Ramanan scored 18.

Despite the blip in the middle order, the hosts importantly got their noses in front on first innings and Ali Khan and Renaldo Fournillier were able to see them to end of play without further loss.

Earlier, Ali Khan was in a menacing mood as he took the last seven Jamaican scalps in a marvellous spell which saw him bowling 13.4 overs for just 37 runs. Holder did the early damage for TT with the scalps of Demario Hall (one) and Demarco Scott (11), but it was the Ali Khan show which has spun TT into an advantageous position in this contest.

Summarised Scores: JAMAICA: 142 (Jiovanni Richardson 50, Tyson Gordon Jr 25; Ra'ed Ali Khan 7/37, Daniel Holder 2/40) vs TT 163/6 (Saleem Khan 68, Christian Lall 21; Ramnaresh Singh 2/26, Demarco Scott 2/30).

WINDWARDS: 91 (Theo Edward 42; Justin Parris 5/15, Asher Branford 3/19) & 38/1 (Damali Phillips 17 not out) vs BARBADOS: 195/9 declared (Jordan Graham 46, Raphael Lovell 46; Aravinda Bishop 6/47, T Edward 2/35).

GUYANA: 124 (Dave Mohabir 32, Shamar Apple 23; Jathan Edward 4/35, Tayari Tonge 2/18) & 33/3 (Kasim Challenger 3/15) vs LEEWARDS: 154 (Lawshorn Bergan 38 not out, J'Quan Athanaze 20; Parmeswar Ram 3/22, Feaaz Baksh 3/47).