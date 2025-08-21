PTSC driver hailed as hero after fatal crash

Munsaf Khan. -

ALTHOUGH the family of accident victim Munsaf Khan, 49, was hoping to have his funeral on August 20, the autopsy was not done in time to make that happen.

Instead, the funeral is now set for on August 21 at the ASJA Masjid in Avocat.

Khan’s nephew, Asaad Baksh, told Newsday by phone that the janazah (funeral) is set for 3 pm under Muslim rights.

Baksh also said the autopsy done on August 20 at the Forensic Science Centre in St James confirmed that his uncle died due to multiple injuries consistent with an accident.

“Two of the passengers who were in the bus visited us at the family’s home today. They took time out of their schedules to come and tell us technically that he saved them from death,” the nephew said.

Khan was unmarried and had no children.

At 7.42 pm on August 19, Khan’s employer, Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC), extended condolences to Khan’s family via Facebook.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory remain a source of inspiration to us all,” the post read.

PTSC added that Khan had served faithfully as a driver/conductor at the San Fernando depot from February 12, 2009, until his death, showing unwavering dedication throughout his years of service.

Khan, along with a passenger, Roxanne Phillip, 39, of Princes Town, died on August 19 in a collision along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Freeport.

Phillip of Sixth Company Road worked as a SWAT security officer and was returning home from her shift at the Port of Spain General Hospital when the tragedy happened.

She had moved into her apartment about six months ago and was said to be from the Port of Spain area.

The police said a 27-year-old man from Cunupia was driving a flatbed truck and stopped along the shoulder of the southbound lane.

On rejoining the traffic on the highway, the back tray of the truck collided with the Higer Deluxe Coach bus driven by Khan.

Fire and police officers from the Central Division responded. The other passengers were evacuated and taken to the hospital.

On the afternoon of August 20, police said Phillip’s autopsy was not done yet, and the truck driver was treated and discharged from the hospital.

Sgt Stoute is leading the investigation.