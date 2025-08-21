Priest dies after collapsing during mass at Woodbrook church

Monsignor Kenneth Spence -

Roman Catholic priest, Monsignor Kenneth Spence is dead after collapsing during morning mass at the St Theresa's RC Church, Woodbrook on August 21.

The 75-year-old priest was rushed to the St Clair Medical Centre and died around 1.15pm.

Born in Belmont, Spence was ordained a diocesan priest in 1984 by the late archbishop Anthony Pantin at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He was bestowed the title of monsignor in 2003.

In an interview with Newsday in 2006, Spence said he truly experienced God’s presence during a period of illness at age 23 that left him in hospital for four months.

“My mortality was evident and I also saw people wasting away and dying. I think one patient died before the priest came. There was suffering, illness, pain and really great need. Then I read in the Catholic News: ‘priests wanted: low pay, eternal benefits and that was the trigger’.” Archbishop Anthony Pantin sent him to Father Ross, rector at the seminary, who asked, “If I ask you to wait will you wait.”

Spence replied, “Sure.”

In a statement posted of Facebook the St Joseph RC Church, Tobago said, “We remember his famous chilli he made for the annual harvest celebration. We remember his sharing of the flowers from the sanctuary to ladies throughout the congregation at recessional, we remember him lustily singing many of the Mighty Sparrow's calypsoes and refer to himself as a Belmont boy to his heart.”