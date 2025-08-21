Port of Spain man charged for murder of street dweller

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

A Port of Spain man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man believed to be a street dweller, whose body was found on the pavement outside a bank in the capital city on August 2.

In a release on August 21, the police said Kevin Michael John appeared before Master Adia Mohammed, charged with the murder of Jason Francis Hurdle on August 2.

He returns to court for a status hearing on October 24.

Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force arrested a man on August 7. Deputy DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal advised the police. PC Jaisumair, of the Homicide Bureau Region One, charged John.

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Ramjag, acting Insps Stanisclaus, Seecharan and Ramsumair, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One, together with various agencies.