Pollard's heroics in vain, Falcons swoop past TKR

TKR captain Nicholas Pooran reacts to being stumped by Jewel Andrew during the Men's 2025 Republic Bank CPL match versus Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on August 20, 2025 in Antigua and Barbuda. - Photo courtesy Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images

FOR the second straight night, fans witnessed a last-over thriller in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). At the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on August 20, four-time CPL champs Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) agonisingly lost by eight runs to early table-toppers Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their pursuit of a 168-run target.

Batting first, the Falcons were precariously placed at 77 for five in the 14th over as TKR looked to be in full control. However, a game-changing 69-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Fabian Allen (45 off 20 balls) and captain Imad Wasim (39 not out off 27) helped propel the Falcons to a competitive score of 167 for six.

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq led TKR with two for 37, while young left-arm seamer Nathan Edward (two for 56) was also among the wickets but was treated with disdain at the death by Allen who cracked three fours and three sixes in his breezy innings.

After TKR got off to a rapid start in the power play thanks to Kiwi batsman Colin Munro (44 off 18), they struggled through the middle overs and slipped from 49 for one to 110 for six by the 17th over. Lanky Vincentian left-arm pacer Obed McCoy (four for 39) was key to TKR's slide as he got the scalps of Alex Hales (five), Munro, Keacy Carty (35) and Akeal Hosein (two).

With the fall of Hosein's wicket, TKR needed 58 off the last 22 balls. Former Windies and TKR captain Kieron Pollard (43 not out off 28) made a valiant effort to win the game with his big-hitting, but just couldn't get his team over the line as they needed 14 in the last over which was bowled by Shamar Springer.

TKR needed 36 in the last two overs and Pollard smashed three sixes and a four off McCoy in the penultimate over to bring the game within TKR's reach. However, Springer held his nerve in the final over against Pollard and conceded the solitary boundary off the final ball of the game to give the Falcons (five points) their second win in four games this season.

TKR are currently fifth on the six-team table with two points from two matches.

Summarised Scores: ANTIGUA & BARBUDA FALCONS – 167/6 from 20 overs (Fabian Allen 45, Imad Wasim 39, Jewel Andrew 22; Usman Tariq 2/37, Nathan Edward 2/56) vs TKR – 159/6 from 20 overs (Colin Munro 44, Kieron Pollard 43 not out, Keacy Carty 35; Obed McCoy 4/39, Shakib Al Hasan 1/2). Falcons won by eight runs.