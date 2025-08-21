Pleasantville shooting victim dies at hospital

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

LESS than an hour after a gunman opened fire on a group of men in Pleasantville on the night of August 20, a man who was shot died at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Damian Pierre, 45, of Pleasantville. He was pronounced dead at 9.20 pm.

The shooting occurred near a blue market shed at the corner of Blitz Avenue and Pleasantville Terrace, Blitz Village in Pleasantville.

Enquiries revealed that around 8.40 pm, Pierre was at the shed in the company of several other people when a man, identity and description unknown, approached and opened fire, hitting Pierre.

He was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Around 9.05 pm, officers from the Mon Repos Police Station received a report of the shooting. However, the victim had already been taken to the hospital by the time they arrived at the scene.

Officers from the San Fernando Police Station subsequently went to the accident and emergency department of the hospital, where they were informed that around 8.50 pm, Pierre had been brought in unresponsive by the driver of a black Nissan Note car.

Dr Sookram pronounced Pierre dead at 9.20 pm.

The doctor ordered the removal of the body to the mortuary of the hospital pending transfer for a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also responded and gathered evidence. Six spent 9mm shell casings were recovered at the scene. No other injuries were reported. WPC Rampersad is continuing the investigation.