Penal shop owner gunned down

- File photo

A shop owner from Penal was gunned down in what appeared to be a premeditated attack, after the killer scoped out the scene and returned minutes later to carry out the murder.

Kevin Ryan, 46, of Penal Rock Road, Penal, was inside the business, Big G One Shop, on the night of August 21. According to reports, around 9 pm, Ryan had left his business to buy something to eat in the Penal area.

In his absence, the suspect, wearing an orange coverall and a ski mask, entered the establishment, scanned the area, and left without incident. The suspect is described as being about six feet one inch tall, slim built, and dark in complexion.

Ryan returned around 9.15 pm, and shortly afterward, the suspect re-entered the business with a gun. He fired a shot at Ryan, hitting him in the chest. Ryan managed to run into the kitchen area, at the back of the shop, where he collapsed and died.

The killer then ran west along the Penal Rock Road. No other injuries were reported.

The police were alerted, and among the first responders were officers from the Penal Police Station. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations were also notified and visited the scene.

Investigators were told that Ryan and another person were in the shop when the gunman fired the fatal shot.

A DMO visited the scene and ordered that the body be removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

No arrests have been made and WPC Murren is leading the investigation.