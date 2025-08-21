Pan American intruder breaks through glass door to escape security guards

- File photo

A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital on August 20 after he broke through a glass door and window to escape security guards who caught him wandering in an insurance company’s offices late at night.

Around 11 pm on August 19, security guards at Pan American Life Insurance on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain were alerted by an alarm on the third floor.

They checked and saw a man with dreadlocks, dressed in a grey sweater, blue jeans, dark-coloured shoes, and a red and white jersey over his shoulders, walking along the corridor near the kitchen.

The guards approached him and he began fighting with them. The guards fought back using their batons but were unable to subdue the suspect. He escaped from them and ran off along the corridor, before breaking a glass door and then a window which he climbed through.

Police searched the area and after extensive enquiries found the suspect. He was arrested and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was warded under police guard.

Meanwhile, a man who beat and robbed a 19-year-old Paramin resident of his car is still on the run.

The victim, a supermarket cashier, was sitting in his white Nissan Almera near the recreational grounds in Paramin at around 9.30 pm on August 20.

A man he knew only as “Tristan” approached him and asked him for a drop to La Belle Vue, Paramin.

When the victim said no, the suspect became angry, took the keys out of the ignition and pulled the victim out of the car.

He threw the teenager to the ground and hit him several times about his body. The suspect then threw the victim up against a fence and began beating him on his head with a piece of wood.

The teenager passed out and when he regained consciousness, his car was missing.

PC Belmar of the Maraval Police Station is investigating.