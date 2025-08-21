No understandingof driving culture

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: In August 2024, then opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the penalties for delinquent drivers were too "harsh," especially the demerit points system.

In April, she led the UNC to an overwhelming national election victory.

In July, PM Persad-Bissessar and her government scrapped most of the demerit points system. This decision displayed an appalling lack of understanding of the driving culture in TT. It is now bearing tragic fruit in blood.

PTSC bus driver Munsaf Khan and one of his passengers, Roxanne Phillip, were killed on Tuesday. According to preliminary reports, a truck pulled out from the Solomon Hochoy Highway shoulder and Khan tried to avoid hitting the truck, but both vehicles collided.

Jamie Morton died on Tuesday after overtaking a small maxi-taxi but then ran head-on into a 25-seater maxi-taxi in Cunupia.

On May 30 and 31 five people died in road traffic accidents in Trinidad.

It seems that drivers perceive they have been given free licence to do what they want on the roads. They are bolstered by the fact that there would be little repercussions for bad driving.

The government should have listened to the people and tried to strengthen the weak areas of the demerit points system.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope