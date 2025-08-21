National Trust restoration projects take centre stage

Marc Franco, left, National Trust Council member, Karishma Nanhu, heritage preservation and research offiver and Danielle Steele, registered enginees in discussions with church representatives at St Joseph RC Church. -

Following its official launch earlier this year, the Heritage Tax Allowance Programme (HTAP) is gaining traction across Trinidad and Tobago with increased private sector engagement and new projects available for corporate sponsorship. The National Trust of TT, continues to promote HTAP as a strategic vehicle for economic growth with focus on tourism, cultural preservation, and sustainable development.

A media release said, since the initial stakeholder meeting hosted at Mille Fleurs in May, the National Trust has conducted targeted meetings with key business chambers and continues to invite private enterprises, and heritage property owners to benefit from partnerships under the HTAP framework. The programme's investment model allows businesses to claim up to150 per cent of their sponsorship contributions as a tax allowance and deductible expense.

Graeme Suite, interim CEO of the trust said, “HTAP is more than a policy – it is an opportunity to safeguard our history while stimulating economic activity in tourism, education and national pride. We encourage businesses and citizens to step forward to preserve what makes TT truly unique.”

Ashleigh Morris, senior heritage research and preservation officer at the National Trust, emphasised the broader vision: “Heritage preservation is no longer just a cultural responsibility – it’s a strategic investment in our nation’s future. Through HTAP, we’re not only easing the financial burden on property owners, but creating real incentives for businesses to become champions of restoration, pride, and progress.”

Regional inspiration: The Curacao example

The potential of heritage-led development can be seen in our Caribbean region. Willemstad, the capital of Curacao and a Unesco World Heritage Site, demonstrates how heritage preservation can become a powerful economic engine. Willemstad’s revitalised colonial architecture, restored urban districts, and community-focused heritage investments is 90 per cent owned by the private sector with over 700 listed monuments which have transformed it into a flagship of regional tourism success. With over 700,000 stay over visitors annually in 2024 as referenced by the Curacao Tourist Board, this generates substantial revenue in their tourism sector.

HTAP offers TT the same opportunity to leverage its diverse built heritage into a sustainable tourism product. From colonial-era homes to sugar estate remnants and religious landmarks, our heritage landscape has untapped value that can support job creation, local entrepreneurship, and national pride.

Current projects open for sponsorship

● Tunapuna Old Post Office – Roots CaféTT. The adaptive reuse of the historic Tunapuna Post Office, spearheaded by the Oral Tradition Roots Foundation. This project aims to transform the building into a creative academy for entertainment. Known as Roots CaféTT (Creative Academy For Entertainment), this initiative will serve as a learning commons for youth empowerment, community engagement, and cultural preservation, all while maintaining the site’s architectural and historical character.

● 58 Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain – Private residence. This project enables the owner and resident of this heritage-listed property to undertake critical structural repairs. As a designated Property of Interest, 58 Piccadilly holds architectural and cultural significance. The restoration work will help preserve the integrity and legacy of this unique Port of Spain home.

All properties or sites must first be part of the National Trust’s Heritage Asset Inventory in order to be eligible for HTAP sponsorship. This ensures that sponsored efforts support sites of real historic, cultural, or architectural value, the release said.

A call to action

With over 420 listed heritage sites across TT and many more eligible for nomination, HTAP presents an extraordinary opportunity to build a legacy of preservation, pride, and progress. As the programme embarks on a drive to align these partnerships, Business leaders, cultural stakeholders, and members of the public are encouraged to get involved by sponsoring a heritage asset property, submitting a restoration proposal, or nominating a historic property or site for inventory listing.

Visit http://nationaltrust.tt to find out how you can be part of this initiative.