Minister promises reliable water supply for Tobago

Minister In The Ministry Of Public Utilities Clyde Elder. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

MINISTER in the Ministry of Public Utilities Clyde Elder has pledged the government’s commitment to ensuring a reliable water supply for Tobago.

He was delivering remarks at the Water and Sewerage Authority’s (WASA’s) 60th anniversary customer appreciation celebration at the Authority’s compound, Lowlands, Tobago, on August 20.

The theme of the authority's 60th anniversary is Evolution In Action: Forging A Smarter, Sustainable and Equitable Future – Honouring 60 Years, Redefining The Way Forward.

The event culminated the authority’s two-day visit to the island.

Elder said, “For too many decades, the story of water in Tobago has been a story of struggle, interrupted supplies, strained infrastructure and communities waiting far too long for change. And in some instances, still waiting.

“The patience of Tobagonians has been remarkable, but your frustration has been just as real. And so, let me be clear, this government sees you. We hear and we are determined that the cycle of water insecurity must come to an end.”

He said the administration's determination was anchored in the government’s new vision for Tobago’s growth and prosperity.

“As outlined in our national policy, Tobago deserves focused attention, serious investment and greater self-governance. We are committed to delivering improved tourism, transport and infrastructure alongside economic opportunities tailored to Tobago’s potential.”

Elder said water was the foundation of almost every sector.

“Tourism cannot flourish without reliable service, agriculture cannot expand, schools and homes cannot thrive. In other words, water security is one of the pillars upon which Tobago’s development relies. We know this because we have placed people at the heart of our policies and the people themselves have been crying out for relief.”

He added, “Our commitment, therefore, is not to implement patchwork fixes but to transform water delivery by upgrading aged infrastructure to reduce leaks and losses, strengthening Tobago’s water systems with urgency and with precision, delivering equity so every family, every business and institution has access and building trust by ensuring that WASA operates with transparency and accountability.”

Elder said during the company’s two-day visit, team members it their duty to experience the realities first-hand.

“We toured and discussed the major projects that will boost water supply and improve wastewater service across this island.”

Saying several of the projects are already on stream, he added, “Each one designed to turn decades of insecurity into a new era of reliability. From Lowlands to Charlotteville, from Mason Hall to Scarborough, the message was clear. Tobago is ready for transformation.”

Elder said what they had seen would not remain on paper.

“It is already shaping our blueprint for targeted action and accelerated movement.”

He said the ministry, THA and WASA had reaffirmed their commitment to tackle Tobago’s unique challenges.

“Water is life. To secure Tobago’s growth, to give power to its people, to ensure prosperity for its businesses and opportunities for its youths, we must deliver water with certainty.

“Today, on this 60th anniversary, I reaffirm the pledge of this government. We will not rest until Tobago’s water story changes from one of struggle to one of sustainability and security. Tobago, we must forge a future to which the people of Tobago can finally say with pride, the struggle for water is over.”

Jeevan Joseph, WASA’s acting CEO; Orlando Kerr, THA assistant secretary, Division of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development; and Andrew Daniel, manager, Wastewater, Tobago, also spoke

During the ceremony, tokens of appreciation were presented to ten of WASA’s long-standing customers on the island.