Minister pays surprise visit to Eric Williams medical complex

Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe, centre, and North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chairman Dr Tim Gopeesingh in a walk-through assessment of the accident and emergency department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex. Mt Hope, on August 20. - Photo courtesy Ministry Of Health

HEALTH Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe conducted an unannounced walk-through assessment of the Adult Accident and Emergency department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on August 20.

Bodoe was joined by Dr Tim Gopeesingh, chairman of the North Central Regional Health Authority along with representatives of the department’s team.

A statement from the ministry said during the visit, Bodoe evaluated both operational systems and patient-centred services with the objective of improving efficiency and patient outcomes.

“The minister emphasised that enhancing customer service delivery and reducing wait times remained high priority areas for health sector reform. The minister also visited the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre, where he met with staff and patients.

“His discussions underscored the ministry’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that citizens receive timely, quality and compassionate care across all levels of the public health system.”

The ministry said Bodoe reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening healthcare delivery.