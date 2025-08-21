Grande residents 'not surprised' by Sturge threats

MP for Toco/Sangre Grande and Minister of Defence Wayne Sturge speaks to residents at a constituency public consultation on the budget and stand-your-ground legislation at the Sangre Grande Civic Centre on July 29. - Faith Ayoung

SANGRE GRANDE residents say they are "not surprised" that their MP, Wayne Sturge, has been receiving death threats less than four months into office. However, there are conflicting opinions on what may have triggered the death threats.

In an interview with Newsday on August 20, one shopkeeper told Newsday he believes government's tough approach to crime is causing a push-back from individuals involved in illegal activities.

Another individual told Newsday he observed certain people supporting Sturge along the campaign trail that may not be getting their way now that the lawyer won the Toco/Sangre Grande seat.

Minister of Justice Devesh Maharaj on August 18 said there was a "grave concern" over the threats being made to his colleague and said Cabinet was set to meet on the issue soon.

The government has also cancelled the annual Independence Day parade and fireworks based on " intelligence arising out of the state of emergency (SoE)."

Sturge defeated the PNM's Roger Monroe handsomely in the April 28 general election, garnering 9,728 votes compared to the incumbent's 7,363. It was a significant turnaround and voter swing of almost 5,700 from the 2020 election when Monroe received 10,698 votes to defeat UNC's Nabila Greene who received 7,314.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one man told Newsday he was not surprised by what he has read in the news. He said a certain quarry operator was among the financiers for Sturge last election and he believes that certain demands were made.

"If you have a man like that in your corner and promises are made...If a man comes across (the political floor) and was a strong PNM and he jump ship, obviously he is gonna come across because he wants something. It's pay-back time now."

He said with reports of a rift, he is eager to see which party the quarry operator supports in the next local government elections. He said the quarry operator holds significant influence especially among young people.

On the threats to Sturge, the resident said it would be foolish to harm the minister.

He speculated that the reports of the threat could even be a diversion from something else.

"If your intelligence is so straight – why you eh hold him for questioning, especially under the SoE where you have all these powers. Why nobody eh asking that? Ent that was the reason for the SoE? They making it a pappyshow."

He said campaign financing remains an issue unresolved by consecutive governments.

"In any government it has to have an underworld. You could reform corruption but you cannot change it."

He said Sturge should make a public statement on the matter to inspire confidence in the people.

"You are the Minister of Defence, you have to be strong, Come and defend yourself. He should make a statement."

A male shopkeeper believes threats to ministers are expected when government is "dealing with the root problem of crime."

He said "a lot of stuff" is coming to the fore as he noted a story he read in the Newsday about "ammunition missing" from the army.

"We're hearing reports of who may be involved. The fact that we're hearing these kinds of plots – it's organised crime. People would try to defend what they are benefiting from."

He added, "We know crime is a big problem and at this level, threats are to be expected."

Asked to rate Sturge's performance as MP so far, the shopkeeper said, "His hands are tied with the position of Minister of Defence. I don't think he get to reach the MP level as yet. He said he didn't want to be a minister, but you know Aunty Kams (Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar) is boss."

He said he wants to see more police patrols in the area as it would make constituents feel safer.

A woman who runs a small business told Newsday she lives in a bubble and didn't know about the threats until she was told by her children.

"I don't really watch the news because it irritates me," she said.

"But this is bad, it is worrisome."

She said she immediately had memories of the 1990 coup attempt and recalled that her husband was at Teteron when it occurred.

"I can't go through another one," she said.

She said she called a few of her friends to discuss the Sturge matter and they all believe the threat was genuine.

"I understand that he didn't want to be a minister. He has security around him. I in my hole and I looking at this unfold. It's adding up about why all this is happening."

Another resident advised the MP to stay vigilant and to just do the job he was put there to do.

Efforts to contact Sturge for a comment were futile as calls to his cellphone went unanswered.