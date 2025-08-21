Government had no choice but to cancel parade

Members of the K9 unit of the police service take part in the 2024 Independence Day parade at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Please allow me some space in your newspaper to add my two cents on the cancellation by the government of this year’s Independence Day parade and the banning of the consequent fireworks.

For the reasons proffered by the government (the advice it got to ensure the safety and security of top officials of the various arms of the state), I support the cancellation. Moreso, by the cancellation money, small though it may be, will be saved for more useful purposes in our country.

I should state that I am voicing my views on this topic as a former minister of national security and for the life of me I cannot understand why certain commentators, and in particular spokespeople of the PNM, cannot accept that a government has little choice when presented with security advice. Such a government has only one choice but to accept same if it is serious about the safety and well-being of all its citizens, in particular the top officials of the various arms of the state.

On another note, I say this is a good time to review the practice of having these annual parades

only in Port of Spain. Why, for example, the parade cannot be held in different geographical locations of our country from year to year? One year in Mayaro, another year in Arima, the next year in San Fernando, the following year in Chaguanas and so on? Why must it be only in Port of Spain every year?

Surely the citizens, especially young children, in different parts of the country are entitled to and should be as happy as the citizens are in Port of Spain every year to witness the national independence military parade and to feel as well that sense of patriotism.

I throw this out and I hope that such a geographical review of this parade takes place.

I end by saying that as national security minister, against strong opposition from the heads of certain military arms of the state then (they only wanted to parade in Port of Spain), the Ministry of National Security for the first time organised a parade on a Sunday between Independence Day and Republic Day in Sangre Grande. I cannot tell you the joy I saw on the faces of all who witnessed same, in particular the young children.

Over to the powers that be!

By the way, I also agree with the government to ban as part of our independence celebrations loud fireworks. I hope it is for all events throughout the year. Why such a ban took so long to be brought into being is a mystery to me.

JOSEPH TONEY

via e-mail