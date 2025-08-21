Funding justice, notlawlessness

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Every year taxpayers shoulder the substantial costs of our prison system. For the current cycle, the prison service was allocated approximately $517 million for its operations. That figure covers the essentials: staffing a 24/7 service, feeding and providing healthcare to inmates, maintaining vehicles and facilities, and getting accused people safely to and from court.

These are not optional expenses; they are the baseline of a lawful society that keeps the public safe while upholding human dignity.

What the public rarely sees is how these bills add up. Personnel costs are the largest slice: salaries, overtime, and allowances for the officers who manage our prisons and escort prisoners to court. Then there are the “goods and services” line items – food, potable water, medicines, and clinical care – which are non-negotiable in any constitutional democracy.

Transporting prisoners for court appearances is another real cost-driver, one that the judiciary has been working to curb through expanded virtual hearings, precisely to reduce the security risks, manpower strains, and fuel and vehicle bills that come with moving detainees for routine mentions and adjournments.

Against that backdrop, the recent case of five nationals, including two men from Las Cuevas, detained by Venezuelan authorities allegedly involved in illegal activity is sobering. The Prime Minister’s position, that taxpayers should not finance assistance for individuals so engaged, aligns with both fiscal responsibility and the rule of law.

When public funds are already stretched to meet the lawful costs of incarceration – food, healthcare, and court logistics – it is difficult to justify diverting scarce resources to underwrite the consequences of deliberate criminal enterprise.

None of this diminishes the state’s obligation to protect citizens’ rights or to engage through proper diplomatic channels when appropriate. But it does mean drawing a firm line – the government will fund justice, not lawlessness. Given the heavy, recurring price tag of running prisons, that is a principled and practical stance taxpayers can understand.

ZAHIR KHAN

via e-mail