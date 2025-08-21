Finance Minister mum on budget date

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo, makes his contribution during a Parliament session. - FILE PHOTO/ Angelo Marcelle

THE MINISTER of Finance, Davendranath Tancoo, is keeping the date for the 2025-2026 budget close to his chest.

Newsday called Tancoo on August 20 after an ad shared on the TT Manufacturers’ Association’s social media pages announced it will have its annual post-budget discussion at the Hyatt Regency on the "Tuesday immediately following the national budget."

However, when asked to confirm a date, Tancoo declined to comment.

TTMA President Dale Parson, speaking with Newsday, said he believed the budget would be in late September.

When asked what he expected from the budget presentation, Parson declined to respond.

Parson said he shared requests and expectations with the Minister "in confidence."

The government has been holding pre-budget consultations over the past few months.

One of the panellists on the TTMA's post-budget event, Dr Indera Sagewan, called for a focus on diversification away from energy and on growth for the next budget.

She noted that a deficit budget may be a feature of this year’s budget presentation, and borrowing from major loan facility providers such as Afriexmbank, CAF and other institutions may also be a strategy used to maintain the economy.

"The government does not have a magic wand and it can’t just print money. Its major source of revenue, the traditional energy sector, is also going to be challenged. So it has to borrow.

"Deficit budgeting is going to be a feature and we as a country must accept that.

"This is why I have to underscore the budget running a strong signal with respect to sustainable growth and development."

She said she believed that crime, health and education may be key focuses of the next budget with big allocations going to these three sectors.

Dr Sagewan said she hoped the government would "think outside the box" with regard to meeting promises for back pay and increases in salaries.

She also called for the minister to give an account of what the previous government did over the last year.

The 2024-2025 budget had a $5.5 billion deficit with an estimated revenue of $54.22 billion and an estimated expenditure of $59.74 billion.

She said she expected the budget to be how the government plans out its next few months and begins on its trajectory to meet its objectives for the next five years.

"I expect that the minister uses the budget as the tool it is meant to be. A budget is the operational plan of a government.

"While we haven’t had any formal government strategy for the next five years, we have seen the government’s minifestoes that would be looked at.

"We have to be cognizant of the fact that this administration only came into office three months ago. Obviously, a new government coming into office needs some amount of time to be able to grasp the reality of what the country’s finances are and the reality of where the country is with respect to expenditure for that particular fiscal year.

"Certainly, when you look at what has happened since they came into office, with respect to expenditure, the fact that there is very little resources.

"When you put into context the kind of commitments the government has made, it certainly will have its hands full in terms of finding the best way forward."