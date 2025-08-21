Empowering growth: Upskilling at TT Chamber

Upskilling with the TT Chamber. Graphic courtesy TippaPatt -

Sade Lazar

In a visionary move to strengthen the organisation’s capabilities, TT Chamber's CEO Vashti G Guyadeen has introduced a robust staff development initiative designed to equip employees with the tools, knowledge and global exposure needed to excel in their respective fields.

The initiative is part of a broader strategic vision to position the chamber as one of the most influential and dynamic institutions in the region – one that sets the benchmark in trade advocacy, member services, economic development and national influence.

From September 2024 to August 2025, five staff members: Lauren Maynard, Marc Sandy, Brian Benoit, Shantelle Cornwall and Bridget Campbell, completed the following training programmes from PALI – The Personal MBA, Women’s Leadership, Entrepreneurial Leadership and Certificate in Gateway to Africa leadership courses.

The chamber’s partnership with PALI is a strategic initiative designed to deepen TT’s engagement with African markets, leveraging our geopolitical positioning, trade expertise and economic synergies.

The PALI programme, rooted in Pan Africanism, exposed participants to the transformative potential of public-private dialogue, diaspora mobilisation and strategic diplomacy in driving economic growth. This investment not only enhances individual leadership capacity but also directly supports the chamber’s efforts to deepen South-South trade and innovation linkages.

A journey to China: Exploring innovation and integration

Two staff members recently represented the chamber at high-level seminars in China, reflecting the international dimension of this upskilling strategy.

Brian Benoit, trade specialist in the Trade and Business Development Unit, participated in the seminar on Cross-Border Economic Co-operation Zones held in Kunming and Ningbo.

The experience offered a first-hand look at how China leverages trade, infrastructure, policy co-ordination and cultural exchange to foster economic growth.

From studying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to touring industrial and e-commerce zones, Benoit observed practices that could inform a more unified and strategic approach to development across the Caribbean. He also shared that the cultural immersion from engaging with the Yi people to exploring the renowned Stone Forest deepened his understanding of the societal fabric that supports China’s global ambitions.

Benoit expressed his appreciation to the chamber for the opportunity, noting that the trip has inspired him to advocate more passionately for regional integration and innovation.

Kristian Lum, ICT officer in the Information and Communication Technology Unit, attended the seminar on Cloud Data Centre Planning and Construction and participated in the 14th International Service Outsourcing Expo.

His interactions with global leaders in cloud innovation, including Huawei Cloud, offered rare insights into cutting-edge technological trends.

Lum described the trip as a transformative professional experience that expanded his technical knowledge and strengthened his capacity to contribute to the chamber’s digital development goals.

Unlocking global expertise

The chamber’s commitment to professional development has also extended to higher education through a landmark partnership with Formato Educativo Business School in Madrid, Spain.

This partnership was established in 2024, and the collaboration offers Executive MBA scholarships to chamber staff and members, with an emphasis on building leadership, strategic thinking and operational excellence.

Six staff members: Marc Sandy, Kimatee Hitlal, Diana Bisamar, Anastasia Greene, Claudia Joseph and Sade Lazar, have already been awarded scholarships, pursuing concentrations in areas such as project management and human resource management.

These individuals were chosen for their leadership potential, innovation mindset and dedication to the chamber’s mission.

Dr Carla Schiavelli, director and University co-ordinator at Formato Educativo, applauded the chamber for its forward-thinking approach to workforce development.

The 11-month programme is available in both fully online and semi-presential formats, the latter of which includes an intensive eight-day immersion module in Madrid.

Participants gain not only academic insights but also international perspectives and valuable business networks.

Why upskilling is not optional

Commenting on the strategic rationale behind the initiative, CEO Guyadeen said: "The work of the chamber is dynamic and ever-expanding from leading regional trade missions and negotiating international partnerships, to building data-driven advocacy platforms and convening multisectoral dialogues.

"This level of complexity and influence demands a team that is not only skilled, but agile, entrepreneurial and globally aware.

"As CEO, I take responsibility for ensuring that our people are prepared to lead at this level and that starts with deliberate, continuous investment in professional growth."

This perspective reflects a core philosophy embedded in the chamber’s evolving leadership model – growth and transformation start from within.

By linking staff development to strategic delivery, the initiative ensures alignment between individual learning and organisational performance.

Open opportunity for chamber members

Notably, the Executive MBA scholarships are also available to members of the chamber.

Interested businesses or individuals are encouraged to express interest in joining the next cohort.

To learn more about this opportunity, contact communications@chamber.org.tt.

A culture of empowerment

From Africa to Asia to Europe, the TT Chamber is developing a cadre of professionals equipped with the expertise and perspective to lead in an interconnected world.

More than a training programme, this initiative represents a culture shift, where learning is seen as strategic, where international exposure is used to elevate local outcomes and where the chamber becomes not only a voice for business, but a model for what empowered leadership looks like in the Caribbean.