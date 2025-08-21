Creating unbreakable bonds in our country

American gospel singer CeCe Winans performs one of her hits on July 31 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. - Daniel Prentice

THE EDITOR: Recently I viewed some highlights from the CeCe Winans's Trinidad concert and was thrilled to see thousands of people in one location lifting up their hands and praising God. What a beautiful sight.

Immediately I saw a demonstration of bonding of different people, both young and old, with such peace and joy on their faces. It was as if at that moment no one remembered the struggles and challenges they were facing.

You are probably thinking, well that atmosphere was just for that night, but reality is that we live in a real world with challenges and concerns. I totally agree that while we are on planet Earth we will face our challenges. But hear is some good news.

Do you know that there could be continuity with this bond as we combine ourselves into one through shared interests, goals and values? This will create a sense of harmony, cohesiveness and togetherness among individuals. In other words, when people come together by putting aside differences, they can achieve the following:

Harmony: When people come together a sense of belonging is fostered. The job becomes easier when working as a team and more will be achieved in a timely basis.

Diversity: Coming together brings different perspectives and experiences, thus enriching the collective goals. While I was working in the corporate world I experienced this while working on different projects. Our varied ideas brought solutions to the end results, all to the benefit of the organisation.

Collaboration: Mutual support and teamwork is encouraged and this leads to increased productivity and innovation. “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” – Helen Keller.

Solution-oriented: Instead of being a part of the problem, the team is encouraged to bring solutions to the table, thus promoting peaceful resolution of conflicts. Although we may have different ideas we understand that not all can be implemented. However, with understanding and maturity after careful deliberation, the best should be selected.

I believe these factors could be achieved if each of us as individuals makes a deliberate daily attempt to live together in peace. It all begins with us as individuals. Think about how our environment will become more peaceful as we endeavour to promote tolerance, acceptance and social cohesion.

Our united efforts can bring about meaningful change in communities and beyond.

Let us do it together! “Together we aspire, together we achieve.”

ANNE YASMIN

GOPEESINGH

via e-mail