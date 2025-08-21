Carrington shatters TT record, but misses World Jr 50m backstroke final

TT swimmer Liam Carrington. - File photo

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Liam Carrington had another record-breaking day at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania, on August 21 as he twice lowered the 50-metre backstroke national record in the boys' 15-17 age group.

However, swimming out of lane two in the men's 50m backstroke semifinals, Carrington was unable to make the final after placing fourth in heat one and ninth overall despite clocking a national record time of 25.56 seconds.

Carrington's swim in the semifinals bettered the 25.76 clocking he registered in the heats in the morning session on August 21, but just saw him missing out on one of automatic spots for the August 22 final.

The eighth and final automatic qualifying spot for the finale went to USA's Kenneth Barnicle who placed third in semifinal one in 25.50. Carrington's semifinal was dominated by the Russian pair of Georgii Iakovlev (24.58) and Mikhail Scherbakov (25.08) who got a one-two finish.

Carrington's record swims in the 50m backstroke broke the previous boys' TT 15-17 record of 25.83 which was set by Zarek Wilson in 2023.

Also on August 21, Carrington and countryman Evan Gillard-Bruce finished 25th and 33rd overall respectively after competing in the preliminary round of the men's 50m freestyle.

In heat 12, Carrington finished eighth in 23.03 in a race which was won by Ukraine's Nikita Sheremet (21.82). Swimming in heat 11, Gillard-Bruce brought up the rear in a competitive ten-man field in 23.36. Gillard-Bruce's heat was won by Czech Republic's Jan Foltyn in 22.26.

Over 115 swimmers contested the 50m freestyle heats.

Gillard-Bruce will return to the pool on August 22 when he contests the heats of the 50m butterfly.