Can the US conduct aviation security audits on Trinidad and Tobago?

Work almost complete at the new ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point. - Photo by Visual Styles

On August 17, the Sunday Newsday carried an article about the new terminal building at the ANR Robinson Airport, which commented on the security audits of the airport by personnel from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Since the publication of the article, several commentators have inquired about the basis upon which the US can conduct aviation safety and security audits of TT.

The genesis of this began with the Chicago Convention, of which TT and the US are signatories.

The Convention, Article Six – Scheduled Air Services, states: "No scheduled international air service may be operated over or into the territory of a contracting state, except with the special permission or other authorisation of that state, and in accordance with the terms of such permission or authorisation."

Consequently, states enter into bilateral air services agreements (BASAs) that prescribe the terms and conditions by which the airlines of the parties to the BASA can operate commercial air services into each other’s territories.

On May 22, 2010, TT and the US signed an "open skies" type BASA, which came into effect on November 2, 2010.

This was confirmed by diplomatic notes by each party that the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the "open skies" BASA had been completed.

All BASAs contain articles pertaining to aviation safety and security.

The TT and US BASA stipulates that "each party to the BASA shall recognise as valid, for the purpose of operating the air transportation provided for in this agreement, certificates of airworthiness, certificates of competency, and licences issued or validated by the other party and still in force, provided that the requirements for such certificates or licences at least equal the minimum standards that may be established pursuant to the convention."

It adds that, "Each party may, however, refuse to recognise as valid for the purpose of flight above its own territory, certificates of competency and licences granted to or validated for its own nationals by the other party.

"Either party may request consultations concerning the safety standards maintained by the other party relating to aeronautical facilities, aircrews, aircraft and operation of airlines of that other party.

"If, following such consultations, one party finds that the other party does not effectively maintain and administer safety standards and requirements in these areas that at least equal the minimum standards that may be established pursuant to the Convention, the other party shall be notified of such findings and the steps considered necessary to conform with these minimum standards, and the other party shall take appropriate corrective action.

"Each party reserves the right to withhold, revoke, suspend, limit or impose conditions on the operating authorisation or technical permission of an airline or airlines of the other party in the event the other party does not take such appropriate corrective action within a reasonable time and to take immediate action, prior to consultations, as to such airline or airlines if the other party is not maintaining and administering the aforementioned standards and immediate action is essential to prevent further non-compliance."

After acquiescing to any request by the US for safety consultations, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US will conduct an International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) audit of the State Civil Aviation Authority for compliance with the eight critical elements of the ICAO state safety oversight system.

The eight critical elements are:

·Primary aviation regulation;

·Specific operating regulations;

·CAA structure and safety oversight functions;

·Technical guidance;

·Qualified technical personnel;

·Licensing and certification obligations;

·Continued surveillance obligations;

·Resolution of safety issues.

The IASA audit focuses on Annexes One, Six and Eight to the Chicago Convention.

Annex One – Personnel licensing sets the standards and recommended practices (SARPS) for the licensing of pilots, traffic controllers, flight dispatchers and aircraft maintenance engineers.

Annex Six – Aircraft operations sets the SARPS for the certification of air operators to engage in commercial air transport operations.

Annex Eight – Airworthiness sets the SARPS for aircraft design, manufacturing, certification and continuing airworthiness of aircraft.

If a state fails an IASA audit, it is downgraded to category two – signifying that it does not meet ICAO safety standards.

The operations specifications of the state airlines into the US will be restricted to the levels at the time of the downgrade.

The airline would be unable to increase frequencies, add additional aircraft or new destinations to its FAA operations specifications.

Also, no new airline will be allowed to operate into the US or its territories until the state is upgraded to category one.

On May 8, 2020, the OECS States were downgraded to FAA IASA category two, and are yet to be upgraded.

As a result, LIAT 2020, based in Antigua and Barbuda, cannot operate into Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands until the OECS regains FAA IASA category one status.

TT underwent successful FAA IASA audits in 2005 and 2012.

The TT and US BASA, Article 7 - Aviation Security, states in summary, "Without limiting the generality of their rights and obligations under international law, the parties shall in particular act in conformity with the provisions of the Convention on offences"

Representatives of the TSA, an agency of the US Department of Homeland Security, conduct periodic audits of TT’s airports for compliance with the ICAO Aviation Security SARPS due to flights between TT and the US.

All safety and security audits of TT by the US are arranged through diplomatic channels.

TT, if there are justifiable reasons, can request consultations with the US regarding its compliance with the ICAO safety and security SARPS.