AS Brydens to be listed on TTSE

TT Stock Exchange Ltd , Nicholas Tower, Port of Spain. - Jeff Mayers

AS Brydens and Sons Holdings has announced its plans to list its ordinary and preference shares on the TT Stock Exchange (TTSE) on August 29.

In a release, the company said it will list its existing shares by introduction – making them available for trading on the TTSE.

The company is not offering any new shares for sale to the public at this time.

Hamel Smith and Company and Republic Wealth Management have acted as AS Bryden’s legal counsel and brokers for the listing.

"AS Bryden has operated in TT for over a century," said chairman PB Scott. "We are delighted to now make its shares available for trading on the TTSE for the first time.

"This listing fulfills our commitment to list AS Bryden on its local exchange and gives our business additional options for accessing capital in the future."

AS Brydens was founded in 1923 and has grown into one of TT's largest distributors of fast-moving consumer goods in the Caribbean.

The company now has more than 2,500 employees.

Last year AS Bryden garnered US$480 million in revenue.

"Based on revenue, AS Bryden is one of the largest consumer goods companies in the English-speaking Caribbean," the release said.

Bryden Pi Ltd, a subsidiary of AS Bryden, distributes healthcare, personal care and food and grocery products for international brands including Kimberly Clark, Mead Johnson, Baxter, Roche, Glaxo Smith Kline, L’Oreal, Novartis, Sanofi and Sandoz.

FT Farfan Ltd, another subsidiary, is an industrial supply and service company that serves leading international brands including Stihl, JCB, Castrol, Cummins and Lincoln in Trinidad and Guyana.

Caribbean Producers is a leading distributor and manufacturer of food and beverage products serving sectors in Jamaica and St Lucia.

Its products include meats, seafood, dairy, dry goods, wines, spirits and bar equipment.

CEO Richard Pandohie said AS Bryden’s employees are at the heart of their company.

"(They) truly embody the customer-first, people-centred approach that has made Bryden trusted and loved for generations."

He noted that the majority of employees are also shareholders.

"This listing on the TTSE not only provides them with a new market for their shares, but also opens the door for all stakeholders in Trinidad to share in AS Bryden’s continued success."