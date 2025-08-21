Alfred Richard Street cleaned after protest

A tractor loads an eight-wheel truck with debris and garbage on Alfred Richard Street, St James, on August 20. -

RESIDENTS of Alfred Richard Street, St James, received a quick response on August 20 after protesting a lack of garbage collection service from the Port of Spain City Corporation.

Tractors and eight-wheel dump trucks followed garbage collectors as they cleared residual garbage and debris as well as tending to general maintenance on the street from about 9 am.

The clean-up campaign came a day after residents lined their streets with garbage on August 19 in a protest against the corporation not collecting for weeks on end.

That same day, garbage collectors came to the street and cleared the garbage obstructing the roadway.

Port of Spain West councillor Imran Khan told Newsday the lack of service was because the corporation had a shortage of garbage trucks. He said the residents were informed that there was a shortage and that it would lead to delays in service, but a few “aggravated” residents decided to engage in protest action.

Khan engaged with residents over the matter on August 19, hours after the garbage in the street was cleared.

On August 20, residents were delighted to see the garbage collectors but noted that it was only after the protests the service resumed.

“Look how they find trucks,” said one resident. “Sometimes you have to shake them up a bit to get them working.”

“You see how as soon as we made noise they found trucks to clean up,” noted another. “That is performance!”