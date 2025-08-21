Africa – Epicentre of global urbanisation

Accounting for 40 per cent of the world’s gold reserves, the African continent has an undeniable wealth of resources and opportunities.

Speaking at the TransAtlantic Trade and Investment Symposium on July 31, Sierra Leone Consulate to the Caribbean Rosalea Hamilton said TT and the wider Caribbean stand to benefit by tapping into deep cultural and historical ties that bind both regions.

Between 1841-61, more than 8,000 Africans arrived in TT, with 3,400 of them coming directly from Sierra Leone.

Now, the West-African nation stands at a population of nine million people, 80 per cent of whom are under the age of 35.

With a strong labour force, Sierra Leone exported over US$800 million in iron ore, over US$100 million in titanium ore and around US$137 million in Diamonds to countries like China, India and Ireland in 2023.

The country’s natural resources expand beyond minerals, exporting millions in cocoa beans yearly despite less than 20 per cent of the nation’s 5.4 million hectares of arable land under cultivation.

With pristine sea scapes, unexplored islands, an untapped marine sector and potential for oil and gas production, Hamilton said Sierra Leone is an incredible market partner.

Hamilton also noted the cultural connections between both territories, with Devon "Lyrikal" Martin headlining the inaugural Afro-Caribbean festival in 2022 and Sierra Leone hosting its first one love reggae festival on August 1.

Sierra Leone’s Tourism and Cultural Affairs Ministry said, "Beyond entertainment, the event included educational sessions with students that aimed to impart historical knowledge to the future generations."

Hamilton added: "Sierra Leone is not only inviting the diaspora to visit, play mas, trade and invest, but also to become citizens."

In January, a fast-track citizenship programme named Go For Gold was introduced.

Using the citizenship-by-investment model, the programme can grant citizenship in as little as 60 days with an investment of Sierra Leone gold and a required DNA test to confirm African heritage.

The programme also allows successful applicants to extend citizenship to dependent family members, including children of any age, spouses and parents.

Hamilton said rich connections between culture and history are a key component in true diversification in diaspora nations.

"This history is significant, not just because of the facts but it represents bridges of opportunities…we should begin to see ourselves not just as isolated regions but as one global family. This perspective transcends the traditional divisions between the African diaspora and emphasises a shared history, culture and identity beyond the imposed narratives."

She said the potentials for partnership in trade, tourism and innovation are boundless, but active involvement is needed.

"Collectively, we should become active players, we have the talent, we have the history and a shared identity, now let’s create a shared prosperity turning a painful past into a powerful future."

Also speaking at the symposium, Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj said that as a new world economic order takes shape, sustained competitiveness depends on reducing reliance on traditional sectors and building diverse, resilient economies.

"In this context, West Africa stands out as a natural, strategic partner.

"The region’s growing consumer base, dynamic digital transformation and youthful entrepreneurial energy makes fertile ground for mutually beneficial trade and investment frameworks."

Maharaj noted the African Continental Free Trade Area aims to create a single market for goods and services, free movement of people and open investment opportunities among 54 African countries.

"This transformative platform connects 1.3 billion people to a market of over US$3.4 billion.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Caribbean exporters and investors. Africa is now the epicentre of global urbanisation.

"By 2035, nearly 50 per cent of the continent's population will live in urban centres.

"This mega-trend is not only transforming demographics but shaping economies through lifestyle and infrastructure demand.

"For TT, the implications are clear, the African continent is rising and we must engage it deliberately and strategically....it means investing in high-value agriculture, scaling up manufacturing and fully unleashing the potential of our creative industry.

"It also calls for modernising our tourism offering, healthcare services, expanding business process outsourcing and leveraging our energy resources to fuel and support these sectors."

Maharaj said although trade between the Caribbean and Africa remains low, it has increased.

He said he is fully dedicated to engaging with authorities and stakeholders to pursue the establishment of a bi-weekly direct flight between TT and Ghana.

This comes after TT and Nigeria signed a bilateral air services agreement to enable direct flights between the two countries in April.

It was the first-ever agreement of its kind between TT and an African state.

At the symposium, general manager of the Airport Authority of TT Hayden Newton supported such expansion, noting the effects that a lack of direct air routes and infrastructure has on the Caribbean-African trade relationship.

He said the connections also need to be propped up by business proposals, which would require enhancements in the cargo sector.

"Cargo that’s moved by plane is very high value and time sensitive, so we need to make sure we have the structures in our airports that could deal with those citations."

He said the authority has had discussions with Ethiopian Airlines to consider a flight that connects to the Port of Spain and Colombia for the transportation of goods.

Discussing risk management, TT Chamber CEO Vashti Guyadeen noted TT’s role in being the first country outside of Africa to house the headquarters of the Pan-African Leadership Institute, which provides data-driven leadership courses for people around the world.

Guyadeen said aside from finance and infrastructure gaps, one major challenge from market expansion was a lack of market intelligence.

"We are in an era where data is the new oil. This is part of our plan to de-risk and provide members with immersion into a specific market…we need to provide members an opportunity to learn about doing business and the area we’re focusing on is data and market intelligence, as well as providing them with an opportunity to connect with people who have done it."

Founder and chairman of Globus Energy Group Nigel Salina said establishing those connections is key, given the conservative nature of local banks when it comes to financing even local businesses..

He said the group has continuously sought external partnerships and the African market has strong potential across different industries.