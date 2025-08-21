15 Venezuelans held in Princes Town for illegal entry

- File photo

FIFTEEN Venezuelan nationals, 11 men and four women, were detained for illegal entry during a co-ordinated multi-agency operation early on August 21 in Princes Town.

The exercise, which ran from 4 am to 8 am, was carried out by officers from the Immigration Investigations Unit South, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter-Agency Task Force and the K9 Unit.

The illegal immigrants were found at two separate locations in Cedar Hill Village.

Officers detained 11 at an apartment on Solomon Street and another four at a residence on Estate Road.

Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Pariman, ASP Bisnath and Insp Phillip co-ordinated the intelligence-led operation.

Supt Pariman also led together with Sgt Katerson and Cpl Richardson.

The detained individuals were transported to the San Fernando and Gasparillo Police Stations, where they remain in custody pending further investigations.

Police confirmed that the operation was incident-free.