Well Services working to complete salvage recovery of Rig 110

Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd, Otaheite, South Oropouche. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

WELL Services Petroleum Company Ltd says it has been diligently and carefully working toward the completion of the salvage and recovery operations for its Rig 110.

Well Services made this comment in a statement on August 20, after the Energy Ministry issued a statement on August 18 about the partial collapse of the rig on December 22,2024 in which one of its employees Pete Phillip went missing.

In its statement, Well Services said, "Significant attention has been given to ensuring that all regulatory, environmental, and technical considerations are addressed throughout this process. "

Company CEO Anthony Brash met with Minister in the Energy Ministry Ernesto Kesar and a team of technical officers from the ministry on May 14 to provide a status update on the project.

During this meeting, Well Services said the start of the salvage and recovery operations was projected for June, contingent upon the fulfilment of all necessary regulatory requirements.

The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) subsequently advised Well Services by letter that before the salvage and recovery operations could begin the a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) would be required from the authority.

In compliance with this requirement, Well Services said it formally submitted a CEC application to the authority on July 22 for the stabilisation and recovery of Rig 110 which is located in the Heritage East Soldado Field, South-West Trinidad.

The application is being processed.

Well Services said a determination as to whether the CEC will be granted will be made by September 18.

Upon issuance of the (CEC), the company said a US-based salvage company will begin mobilization activities, which includes deploying a crane barge and other necessary specialized equipment to TT.

Well Services added it has secured a specialized barge equipped to support the planned salvage and recovery operations.

"This barge, which meets the necessary technical and operational requirements for the scope of work, has been stationed in Trinidad and Tobago waters since August 8, 2025.

Well Services said, "Its presence ensures that the company is fully prepared to mobilize as soon as all required regulatory approvals are granted."

The company said further updates will be provided as the CEC review process progresses.

On August 19, Phillip's widow Candacy said the family had been informed by Well Services they had to wait until September before they could proceed with recovery and salvage operations.

Candacy said she and her family are frustrated by this situation but doing their best to move on with their lives.

She admitted the family is yet to get final closure on this matter.

On August 18, the ministry said it wished again to express concern about the management of this tragic event.

"Well Services has not met their projected June 2025 commencement date for salvage operations."

The ministry said the issue of this delayed commencement and the reason for it has not been officially communicated to it by Well Services to date. The ministry called on the company to officially provide timely notifications "on the progress of salvage activity and the recovery of the victim."