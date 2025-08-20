WASA celebrates 60 years of service

From left, Acting WASA CEO, Jeevan Joseph, two customers from the time of WASA’s formation – Alexandra Alexander and Janiss Cooper – and Acting Director - Customer Care Ellen Lewis at WASA’s “60for60” Customer Appreciation Event, WASA's Head Office, Farm Road, St. Joseph, on August 18. PHOTO COURTESY WASA -

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) will celebrate 60 years of service with a series of events under the theme Evolution in Action: Forging a Smarter, Sustainable, and Equitable Future – Honouring 60 Years, Redefining the Way Forward.

In a statement on August 18, WASA said it would be celebrating six decades of delivering essential water and sewerage services to the people of TT by recognising the contributions of employees, retirees, and its valued customers.

The first of these exercises will be a Customer Appreciation Week 60for60 celebration. The authority said it would honour 60 longstanding customers, ten from each of its geographic locations, for their loyalty and partnership over the years.

“This special initiative, ‘60for60’, highlights the authority’s commitment to those who have supported its mission since its inception. Hamper distribution exercises and token giveaways will take place at WASA Customer Service Centres throughout the week of August 18. The first event was held on August 18 at the Authority’s Head Office Customer Service Centre in St Joseph.”

WASA will also recognise its employees, past and present, through ceremonies and events. It will host an employee recognition ceremony, honouring “dedicated staff who have shaped the authority’s progress” and the first retiree appreciation event “paying tribute to former employees who laid the foundation for WASA’s growth and development.”

The statement said WASA was established in 1965 by the Water and Sewerage Act Chap 54:40 and unified water and sewerage services under one national authority. It merged entities such as the Central Water Distribution Authority; Port of Spain City Council; San Fernando Borough Council; Arima Borough Council; County Councils, and the Water and Sanitation Divisions of the Ministry of Public Utilities.

It said today, WASA continues to evolve, investing in resilient infrastructure and innovative solutions to secure water sustainability and ensure equitable distribution of supply for future generations.

“WASA remains dedicated to advancing TT’s socio-economic growth, while delivering reliable, efficient water and sewerage services”, said WASA Acting CEO, Jeevan Joseph.