Unemployed San Fernando man found dead at home

A 51-YEAR-OLD man was found unresponsive at his home on the afternoon of August 19, amid growing financial and emotional strain after he became unemployed last month.

Father of three, Richard Cooper, of San Fernando, had been struggling to support his family after being laid off from the National Reforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme, where both he and his now widow, 45, had worked for the past five years under the Rural Development Company.

In July, contractors issued notices of termination, leaving workers unemployed.

According to Cooper's widow, who asked not to be named, his distress had become evident in recent weeks as he became quiet. The couple lived in an apartment with their 19-year-old and six-year-old children.

"When it comes to the children, we do our best to provide for them. Things are hard for us. What little savings we had, we used the money on the children," she said as tears rolled down her face.

While she and Cooper were stressed, unable to provide effectively for the family, she had no idea it would come to this.

The widow plans to seek help from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, and intends to arrange counselling for her teenage son "sooner rather than later."

This is because she and her son found Cooper's body.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done at the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital to confirm the cause of death.

Southern Division police are continuing the investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available.

Please call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636 or the police at 999.