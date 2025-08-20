Trinidad and Tobago teams finish CFU U-14 Girls' group stage without a win

Zara Chase of TT skips past Towanna Clarke of Jamaica in the CFU Under-14 Girls' Challenge Series at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on August 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The two Trinidad and Tobago teams in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 Girls' Challenge Series ended tier one play without wins to their name as they both suffered defeats in their final group games on August 19.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, TT's Under-14 national team lost 3-1 to Jamaica, with the TT High Performance team being whipped 5-0 by Martinique at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar as they fell to a third lopsided defeat.

In Mucurapo, TT and the Jamaican youngsters battled through a period of heavy rain as the hosts tried to prevent their opponents from recording a third straight victory in tier one, group B. TT fought well, but ultimately didn't have enough to stop Jamaica from advancing to the August 22 semifinals.

From as early as the second minute, the Jamaicans showed their intent when the lively Tianna Grant had a right-footed shot just kept out by TT goalkeeper Kathony Benjamin.

A minute later, TT's Gloria Henry went on a surging run but was fairly eased off the ball by defender Telesia Anderson as she entered the Jamaican penalty area. The early end-to-end play resulted in a goal for the Jamaicans in the 13th minute when Alaycia Dunn scored with a precise toe-poke from just inside the area after Shennel Walters bamboozled the TT defence with nifty footwork.

With the solitary goal to show for their efforts from the first two games, it didn't take long for TT to respond in their third encounter as Henry tapped into an empty net after Mikalia Banton spilled a low, left-side cross from Anya London.

On the half-hour mark, the dangerous Walters skilfully danced past the challenges of Lexi Sankersingh, Nelique Alleyne and Anya Virgil before sliding a right-footed shot into the bottom corner to secure a 2-1 halftime lead for the Jamaicans.

TT had a change in goal, and with just two minutes of regulation time left in the 70-minute clash, substitute goalkeeper Akeila Marryshow flapped at a long-range free kick from Grant which nestled into the net from 35 yards out.

At the final whistle, TT fell to a third straight loss which will see them ending the group in cellar position with zero points. Elsewhere in tier one, group B, Aruba and Bermuda drew 1-1 as the latter ended the group second on goal difference.

In tier one, group A, the High Performance team's heavy loss saw them finishing at the bottom of the group with a shocking -22 goal differential. The group was eventually won by Dominican Republic who ended with a perfect nine points after blanking Puerto Rico 3-0.