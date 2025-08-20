Trinidad and Tobago cultural groups, delegates in Barbados for Carifesta

Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development poses for a “selfie” with local musicians and Carnival characters during the production for TT's Carifesta promotional video at the Queen’s Park Savanah, Port of Spain. -

Michelle Benjamin, Minister of Culture and Community Development and Trinidad and Tobago’s national delegation will join representatives from across the region to celebrate and showcase the Caribbean’s diverse cultural heritage at Carifesta XV.

A media release said, hosted by the Government and people of Barbados, this year’s festival will be held from August 22-31, under the theme, Caribbean Roots; Global Excellence.

Since its inaugural staging at Guyana in August 1972, Carifesta has served as the region’s premier, roving multidisciplinary arts festival, bringing together artists, performers, writers, and cultural practitioners from across the Caribbean and beyond. The festival was conceived to “depict the life of the people of the region, forging a Caribbean identity through shared creativity, tradition, and expression.” It has since travelled throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, showcasing diverse art forms, with each host nation adding its unique imprint, strengthening regional unity and artistic growth, the release said.

In 2019, the most recent iteration of Carifesta, Carifesta XIV, was successfully hosted by TT under the theme: The Tangible and the Intangible – Connect. Share. Invest.

By letter dated January 28, Senator Shantal Munro-Knight, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office of the Government of Barbados, formally invited Caricom member states to participate in Carifesta XV. In acknowledging the invitation and reflecting on TT’s role in the festival’s legacy, Benjamin said, “It is a distinct honour for TT to have hosted Carifesta XIV in 2019 and to now entrust Barbados, once again, with the responsibility of continuing this celebration of Caribbean culture. To us, those within the region, Carifesta remains a powerful platform that unites us through our shared heritage and culture. We are grateful for the invitation extended by the Government and people of Barbados and look forward to showcasing our cultural offerings on their shores.”

As a regional leader in Carifesta, TT has participated in every edition and hosted more than any other country: 1992, 1995, 2006, and 2019, each credited with revitalising and redefining the festival’s vision, most recently with the successful 2019 staging, prior to covid19. TT celebrated our region’s diversity and creativity, and now, with great pride, we pass the mantle to continue this cherished tradition of cultural unity and innovation, the release said.

A total of 180 delegates comprise TT's official delegation, drawn from across the creative spectrum, the delegation brings together acclaimed musicians, dancers, thespians, visual artists, filmmakers, chefs, craft artisans, literary voices, and other cultural ambassadors. This diverse contingent, guided by the national theme Land of Festivals; Capital of Culture, embodies TT’s multicultural heritage and reaffirms its continued leadership in Caribbean arts.

Participation in Carifesta is not only a cultural imperative for TT, but also a strategic economic investment. The festival serves as a powerful source of revenue generation by showcasing the nation’s cultural tourism products and creative industries to regional and international audiences. As visitors and delegates engage with TT artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs, they will experience glimpses of our unique cultural identity, sparking interest and inspiring future travel to our shores, the release said.