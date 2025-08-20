Soroptimist International Esperance hosts Powershots golf tournament

Esperance Soroptimists members gathere to launch Powershots 2025, their annual golf tournament held at the picturesque Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club on August 10. -

Soroptimist International Esperance's held its annual Powershots Golf Tournament on August 10 at Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club. This is the club's major fund-raising event which supports projects, mainly benefiting women and girls in rural south Trinidad.