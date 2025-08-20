Features
Soroptimist International Esperance hosts Powershots golf tournament
Newsday
53 Minutes Ago
Esperance Soroptimists members gathere to launch Powershots 2025, their annual golf tournament held at the picturesque Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club on August 10. -
Soroptimist International Esperance's held its annual Powershots Golf Tournament on August 10 at Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club. This is the club's major fund-raising event which supports projects, mainly benefiting women and girls in rural south Trinidad.
Winners Avery and Aaron Sirju, sponsored by Tropikist, are presented with their prizes of Callaway Laser Rangefinders by Denyse Ewe (past president) and Rabbia Khan (advocacy officer) at Soroptimist International Esperance's Powershots 2025 Annual Golf Tournament. -
Dr Ingrid Seeberan of Family Dentistry came fifth in Soroptimist International Esperance's Powershots 2025 Annual Golf Tournament. -
Players are Andrea and James Leigh of Caribbean Packaging at Soroptimist International Esperance's Powershots Annual Golf Tournament. -
Sherry-Anne Fortune, of the tournament committee, won a prize for Best Female at Soroptimist International Esperance's Powershots 2025 Annual Golf Tournament, held at the Pointe-a Pierre Golf Club. -
Choon Singh sponsored by Value Optical plays a shot at the Soroptimist International Esperance's Powershots 2025 Annual Golf Tournament Pointe-a-Pierre Golf Club. -
