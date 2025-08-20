San Fernando Fashion Week to promote education, family values

Some of the male models participating in San Fernando Fashion Week. - Photos by Innis Francis

San Fernando Fashion Week (SFW) 2025, Stories From In De Old House, is based on fashion but is also set to promote education and family values.

This year’s event was launched at Madison Lounge on Sutton Street, San Fernando, to a select group of guests on August 10.

Those in attendance got a sneak peek from six of the ten designers expected to showcase their designs on September 24 at the San Fernando Creative Arts Centre.

The show’s coordinator, Deron Attz, said the event, in its 16th production, has always been about philanthropy work.

He said this year's proceeds from the show will be shared with a San Fernando primary school to offset the cost of school supplies. He said that some emphasis would also be placed on the Torrance Mohammed Foundation to assist the group with hampers for families during the Christmas season.

Attz said: “Stories From Within the Old House is a time when it was a little challenging, it was some of the best times in our lives; to tell the stories that have happened in the past that were very joyful, connecting and very appreciative.

"Every collection in the show is a different story, speaks specifically to the high level of crime, we understand there is a huge disconnect between yesterday and today, and we are using the platform of fashion to build self-esteem, confidence and also morale.”

Attz said the show is also a way to introduce emerging and existing designers who can network for consumers locally, regionally and internationally.

He said the production would sell the narrative of storytelling through fashion, and focuses on connecting the past with some of the traditions that we have lost and used to be told to us when we were at home.

New to the cast of designers this year is National Calypso finalist 2024, Maria Bhola. She said Maria Bhola Designs was launched three years ago with jewellery and handbags and has recently dabbled more in clothing, for both men and women. Bhola describes her pieces as easy and fun to wear.

Aaron Moneer who has been in the industry for the past ten years said his brand is Caribbean resort wear, and he has made inroads on many fashion stages, including New York, Paris, Jamaica, and St Martin.

Moneer also showcased his work on SFW and returned this year as a foundation designer.

He said he is working towards the launch of his store in September in Port of Spain.

Other guest designers at the launch were Iyabo-Arsha Tembekile - Bufflo Sold Designs, Halcyon Jeffery - Josiah’s Fashion House, Belynda Rambally - B Access Style, and Patrice Avril Jordan - Johari Afrikaans Designs.