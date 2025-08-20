PM calls for compassion on World Humanitarian Day

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

ON the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, August 19, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar called on the population to let Trinidad and Tobago’s watchwords of discipline, production and tolerance extend to compassion in action.

She urged people to #ActFor Humanity by donating blood, supporting a relief agency, mentoring a displaced child or an elderly neighbour after heavy rains.

“Small acts, multiplied across our twin-island Republic, build the safety net that no government alone can weave.”

In a statement on August 19, Persad-Bissessar said TT joined with the UN in marking the occasion, honouring those people who risked their lives to aid people in crisis and remembering the 22 colleagues lost in the 2003 UN bombing in Baghdad.

“Their sacrifice calls us to protect life, uphold dignity, and act with courage.

“In that spirit, I salute the TT Red Cross, ODPM volunteers, faith-based charities, medical teams, first responders, and community groups, whose quiet heroism saves lives every day.”

Persad-Bissessar said this year’s theme, #ActForHumanity: Protecting Civilians, Protecting Humanitarians, reflects her government’s ethos: security with humanity, service with accountability, and delivery over rhetoric.

“In every disaster or climate emergency, we will uphold international humanitarian law and protect those who deliver relief.”

She said those principles would guide TT’s work with regional partners and domestically, through transparent collaboration among government, civil society, and the private sector.

“Our record of regional solidarity is strong – from mobilising after hurricanes to standing with neighbours in need – and we commit to deepening this tradition with a clear focus on resilience, safety, and good governance.

“We will also strengthen disaster preparedness; safeguard the dignity and security of all who deliver or receive aid; and enhance co-ordination and information-sharing so help reaches people swiftly and fairly.”

“May God bless our humanitarian workers, and may God bless our nation.”