Pan and Powder all over the city

Xavion Raymond sprays powder on other pan lovers during the Pan and Powder Parade on Pembroke Street, Port of Spain on August 21, 2024. -

One of Pan Trinbago’s signature events, Pan and Powder, takes place on August 20. Over the years, the event has seen thousands and thousands of people swarm to the capital city to hear bands of varying sizes play their favourite songs.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore anticipates that this year’s event will be no different and will draw thousands to Port of Spain.

It will begin at 5 pm at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain. Bands will musically lift people across several of the city’s streets.

People and bands will sway along Pembroke Street, then across Keate, along Frederick and then to the Queen’s Park Savannah where the day’s activities will end.

A release said, “Expect a dynamic showcase of Trinidad and Tobago’s finest steelbands, pulsating rhythms, and a charged atmosphere as powder fills the air – celebrating unity, creativity, and the true spirit of Trinbagonian culture.”

It invited families, pan lovers, and citizens to join its “grand celebration” of the national instrument.

“As the steelpan continues to shine on the global stage, this parade honours our rich cultural heritage while embracing the joy of music, tradition, and community,” it said.

Even though the country is currently under a State of Emergency (SoE) which saw the cancellation of the annual Independence Parade, Ramsey-Moore assured, in a phone interview, that today's event would be safe and would be bolstered by police presence.

She said, “Whilst we are mindful of the SoE, we are confident that steelpan events are always safe.

“We’ve had massive crowds for World Steelpan Day and we are accustomed to having massive crowds for Pan and Powder and we have always been safe. I expect the same measure of safety.”

However, the organisation would also have other necessary security personnel to ensure the safety of those wishing to attend the afternoon event.

Asked if there were any concerns of the government curbing the event because of the SoE, Ramsey-Moore said the body was guided by the country’s laws.

“Safety is a major concern to all of us. At this time, I can tell you there is no cancellation. We must have approval from the police before we go on the road and, if that has changed, we will definitely comply,” she said.

Ramsey-Moore said Pan on D Avenue was still on amid similar concerns. This event is done collaboratively with the Woodbrook/St James Community Association.

This event will be held on August 30 from 6 pm. The parade route will be from Taylor Street to Gatacre Street.

This event usually honours the memory and work of the late Cleveland Garcia. He was a local government councillor and founder/organiser of Pan on D Avenue.

“Even in pan and during pan you can still reach out to the Almighty. As we speak, the event is on and if there are any changes to be made, we will be so guided,” she said given that Independence Day will now be marked by a national day of prayer and reflection.

She added that the Garcia family would have received permission from the police and should anything change that, the organisers would comply in the interest of the security of all citizens.

“I believe the people need a release. Pan is love, unity and community soul. Pan is not about bacchanal and confusion so I expect it to be a very safe event with our security services: police, fire and our own private security.”

Ramsey-Moore said she expected line minister Michelle Benjamin to be at the event.

“Our minister is very passionate about the culture of Trinidad and Tobago. We have been having discussions and I can tell you I look forward to the partnership between Pan Trinbago as a cultural organisation and the work of our minister and her ministry,” she added.

Ramsey-Moore said TT was sure to see some of the country’s powerful faces at this year’s event.

She reminded people that culture was very important to all of TT. Pan was born out of oppression but it was now the very heart beat of the nation, she added.

“Culture unites people and there is no politics in pan. All pan is about love. So let us continue to embrace the national instrument of TT, the communities that are involved and let us continue to work towards the full development of the steelpan industry.”

People are asked to wear white.

Here’s a list of the bands participating in Pan and Powder:-

At City Hall - Desperadoes, Fonclaire and Arima Angel Harps

Along the route/roving bands- bp Renegades, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Courts Sound Specialists and Heritage Petroleum Skiffle

At the Queen’s Park Savannah - Phase II Pan Groove, FCB Supernovas and Simple Song