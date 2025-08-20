National Drama Association appoints executive custodians

Triston Wallace -

The National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT) has appointed its two elected trustees, Triston Wallace and Peter Craig as executive custodians of the association. This strategic move came in response to the departure of the elected president, Emmanuel Ansolia, who tendered his resignation on May 25 citing personal reasons, and reflects the executive’s commitment to organisational continuity and transparent stewardship.

A media release said, following the vacancy of the office of the president, the remaining members of the executive committee, in consultation with the trustees, convened two ad hoc meetings to determine the most appropriate course of action. The goal was to ensure that the association remains stable, functional and transparent in the lead up to its next Biennial General Meeting (BGM), scheduled for November, where all executive committee positions will be up for election.

As part of the consideration process, the advice of internal auditor, Linda Mentor, was also sought to ensure that the appointment aligned with the association’s constitution and principles of good governance. The decision to appoint the trustees as executive custodians was finalised on June 22, the release said.

The role of the executive custodian in a transitional title, granted to the trustees, to support the existing executive committee in: Upholding constitutional governance during the interim period, reaffirming the association’s unwavering commitment to its aims and objectives and administering the duties and responsibilities normally assigned to the president

One month after the appointment, the association reached out to the theatre community for feedback. Michel Cherrie, renowned actor and past NDATT executive committee member, noted that “there have been periods when the custodianship of the association has had to move from the executive committee to the trustees,” assuring members there is no need for alarm.

“These things happen, and there are systems and procedures in place to facilitate a smooth transition. NDATT has always followed such procedures and continues to do so.

Cherrie also expressed his confidence in the appointed executive custodians, describing them as “consistently honourable and focused theatre practitioners,” who have both served on the NDATT executive. He praised Wallace as “one this country's top casting directors and talent brokers as well as a consistently solid performer,” and Craig as “one of TT theatre's most sought-after lighting designers and dedicated technical directors with many years of service at various theatre spaces and devotion to NDATT's endeavours.”

Stage manager, theatre arts teacher, and NDATT member Kaithlyn De Gazon also voiced her support: “I am truly encouraged by NDATT’s decision to appoint Triston Wallace and Peter Craig as executive custodians during this period of transition. I believe Triston’s longstanding dedication to theatre as a choreographer and arts advocate can reflect positively on the association, and Peter Craig’s extensive backstage and technical experience can move NDATT to a better place. Together, they can guide NDATT forward with transparency and purpose.”

NDATT remains fully operational, and invites their members and stakeholders to stay engaged, support the ongoing initiatives, and be part of this new chapter in the association’s journey. The association also extends its sincere gratitude to him for his leadership and dedicated service to the association and the local performing arts community, the release said.

Further announcements will be made regarding the BGM timeline and opportunities for members to serve on the next executive committee.

For further info visit Facebook, Instagram and X @iamndatt, or e-mail nationaldramatnt@gmail.com.