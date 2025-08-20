Liam Carrington smashes record, into backstroke World Jr final

Liam Carrington. - Photo courtesy ASATT Facebook page

DAVID SCARLETT

Trinidad and Tobago's Liam Carrington will be in the final of the men's 15-17 100-metre backstroke at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania.

On August 19, he qualified for the showpiece event in style as he broke two national records, both previously held by himself, on the way. In the heats, he placed fourth in heat nine and broke the previous record of 55.32 seconds to reach the semifinals in a time of 55.04. He advanced as the eighth fastest qualifier in all nine heats.

Carrington then bettered himself in the semifinals, as he placed fourth to clinch a spot in the final as the seventh fastest qualifier with another new national record of 54.54.

TT’s record holder will battle for a medal in the backstroke final at 11.02 am (TT time), on August 20.