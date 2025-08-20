Let's turn grass into fertiliser

-

THE EDITOR: I reside in Diego Martin and on my way to work on Saturday, the sight along the way reminded me of an article I wrote about 27 years ago.

We are in the rainy season and that causes the grass along the roadway to grow at an alarming rate.

The previous article suggested that the government establish a composting plant to process all the abundant grass which was being cut by Cepep workers and bundled for the dump.

The grass is looked at as a liability, but it is actually an ignored asset.

By composting the grass we can create a cheap fertiliser for farmers. Any and all excess can be exported to countries in need, thereby creating a source of foreign income. And proceeds from this project would assist in paying Cepep workers.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin