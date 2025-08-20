Lara bats down the middle: I'm not a political figure

Brian Lara -

CRICKET legend Brian Lara is batting straight down the middle, insisting he not a public figure, amid a public feud between former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley and Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, seemingly over his contract with TSTT which ended.

The dispute stemmed from a Facebook post by Rowley on August 19 claiming – without context – that the UNC had disrespected Lara.

He said, "You can cancel as many independent parades as your agenda requires but Brian Lara must be respected and continue to represent the best that this nation prays for every day and has received as a blessing to all its people. Hands off, you Philistines!!!!"

Padarath, the line minister for TSTT, posted online on August 19, “A few minutes ago, I received a phone call from our national hero and world-renowned Brian Charles Lara, who confirmed that his contract with TSTT ended in 2022 under the former administration and it was not renewed by them."

In a media statement on August 20, Lara, the Test batting world record holder, said, "This conversation needs to shift. I am not a political figure. I have dedicated my life to serving the people of TT – first as a sportsman, and since my retirement, through meaningful contributions to the development of sport, youth, and tourism in our beloved country."

He said his contract with TSTT "came to its natural conclusion" in 2022 "after two wonderful decades."

He said he remains grateful that the company continues to supports many of his initiatives.

Lara said he remains non-partisan and is "open and committed to working with any government in office on matters I am deeply passionate about: sport, youth development, and tourism."

He said he is committed to serve and uplift TT through initiatives such as the Sport Against Violent Energy, which he designed to address youth violence through sport.

"I have no interest in distraction or divisive debate. My focus is, and has always been, on building a brighter future for our young people, promoting national pride, and showcasing the extraordinary talent and potential of TT’s sportsmen and women on the global stage.”