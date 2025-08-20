La Romaine pipe fitter fined $12k for gun, ammo

A 26-year-old pipe fitter from La Romaine was fined $12,000 by a San Fernando magistrate after being arrested and charged in 2018 for having a gun and ammunition.

On August 18, San Fernando magistrate Brian Dabideen fined Aaron Issac $10,000 for the illegal gun. If he fails to pay, he will serve 18 months in prison with hard labour. Issac was also fined $2,000 for the ammunition, or 12 months in prison if he defaults. Issac was given six months to pay both fines.

The sentencing took place during a maximum sentence indication (MSI) hearing, a process where an accused person asks the court to indicate the highest possible sentence before formally entering a guilty plea.

The magistrate also praised PC Narine, who laid the charges, for his diligence and keen observation. PC Narine, who was then attached to the Southern Division Task Force, will be awarded $500 for his efforts.

According to police, at around 4.15 am on October 20, 2018, PC Narine was on mobile patrol with other officers along the Southern Main Road in La Romaine when he spotted a parked car.

The driver, later identified as Issac, was in the seat and began fidgeting as the marked police vehicle approached.

Officers searched him and found the gun with a magazine containing two rounds of ammunition hidden in the crotch area of his pants.

When told of the offences, Issac reportedly said, “Boss, I found the gun Thursday morning and decided to keep it.”

Sgt Adhar prosecuted.