Justice Minister: Virtual court may move to Port of Spain magistrates court

Minister of Justice Devesh Maharaj greets a judiciary official after a visit to the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on August 20. At right, is head of protocol information manager Carl Francis. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A decision is expected next week as to whether a space in the Port of Spain Magistrates Court would be outfitted to allow prisoners to make virtual court appearances there instead of at police stations.

Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj made the comment on August 20, after touring the Port of Spain Magistrates Court building, which is being renovated.

Earlier this week, Maharaj had noted the current practice of prisoners making court appearances at police stations was reaching “boiling point.”

After a walk-through at the Besson Street Police Station, Port of Spain, on August 18, he said rooms previously used for ID parades at police stations had been converted into virtual courtrooms, leaving police officers severely inconvenienced.

“When we visited to understand the question of virtual courtrooms, we saw first-hand that the police are totally discommoded...It is close to boiling point.”

"It’s highly irregular and very inconvenient,” Maharaj added.

Speaking on August 20 outside the magistrates court, Maharaj said he was hoping to address the situation starting with Port of Spain police stations.

“As you know, the Besson street station is a catchment area for many police stations and they're under a lot of stress with their virtual courtrooms.

“A lot of their rooms have to be used as virtual courtrooms, thus preventing the police from efficiently carrying out their duties.

Maharaj said he believes a “promising” solution has been found at the magistrates court building.

“We are looking to see whether in the short term we can get a place in the magistrates court where these virtual courtrooms can be affected quickly and efficiently.”

He added although a room had been identified, the move was subject to discussions with the judiciary, and said he hoped a decision could be made by next week.

“It will have to be custom built for the particular purpose.”

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander who also toured the court later that morning, said he was eager to see a solution implemented.

“We just need to fix it. That's all we need to do at this time. Just fix it, so there'll be a smooth transition from what they wanted to do, what they can do and what is being done now.”

Alexander added the police were right to complain about the inconvenience being caused by the current setup.

“Some major rooms that was used for purpose have since been taken away. If we can find a way to give them back that space, I could see this thing working out quite well.”

Maharaj also gave an update on the renovations at the building, noting it is continuing apace.

“We are taking a very close look at all of these facilities that have been ongoing to see how we can speed up the process.”

Newsday asked Maharaj whether, given the cost savings with virtual court, if there was any intention to ever return to in-person hearings.

He said although virtual is the best way forward, he believes the future lies in a hybrid system.

“Certain situations may require in-person, but generally the move is towards virtual.

“When we had our meeting with stakeholders… the police, everybody, they all agree that virtual is the way to go (because of) efficiency, speed and so on.

“Everybody has bought into it. It is just how to operationalise it.”

Alexander also encouraged the use of technology, but said it should not be implemented to the detriment of some stakeholders.

“Technology has been embraced by all, now more than ever, so we would not allow that to pass us.

“But technology must also incorporate comfort, giving persons the opportunity to do their job and at the same time achieving their goal.”