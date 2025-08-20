Justice Minister considering security adjustment amid cabinet threats

Minister of Justice Devesh Maharaj and Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, left, at a post-cabinet press briefing on May 29. - File photo

Justice Minister Devesh Maharaj says adjustments to his security detail are being considered after death threats were issued to his cabinet colleagues.

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge, Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen and Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath have all received threats in the past weeks.

Sturge’s threats are said to be linked to his refusal to give in to demands from a financier to install people in certain key positions within his constituency office and in state agencies.

Ameen and Padarath meanwhile have been threatened over the decision to cancel all Cepep and URP contracts while the companies are audited amid claims of corruption.

Speaking after he toured the Port of Spain Magistrates Court, Maharaj was asked about the threats against Sturge and whether he was concerned for his own safety.

He initially repeated the Prime Minister’s statement who, when asked about her ministers’ safety earlier this week, said she was “always concerned about the safety of all citizens of our country.”

Maharaj said he felt the same, noting, “It is a serious situation.”

Pressed as to whether he had adjusted his security arrangements in light of the threat he said, “It is being considered.”